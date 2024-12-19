Science-Backed Wellness: Starting With the Gut

People around the world are seeking healthier lives. Increasingly, that means navigating an explosion of misinformation while seeking a balanced, holistic approach to overall health.

That holistic approach begins with the brain-gut connection. “Your brain is the control center of your body – and in a way, the gut is a ‘second brain,’” noted Luigi Gratton, M.D., M.P.H., vice president, office of health and wellness at Herbalife and chair of the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board. “How do we make sure your gut is healthy? By consuming nutrients that support the growth of beneficial bacteria.”

The brain-gut connection

The constant, bidirectional communication between the brain and the gut influences all aspects of our health. Our mental and emotional health can impact our gut (like when your appetite vanishes when you become anxious), and gut health can, in turn, impact physical, mental, and emotional health. Keeping the gut healthy is the key to overall, holistic health.

Filling the nutrient gap

Ironically, a major obstacle to a healthier gut is the food we eat. Modern diets are deficient in crucial nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and vitamin D. One way to address this is by adding these nutrients to products we consume, something Herbalife does as a matter of course. For example, Herbalife’s hydration product, CR7 Drive (developed with Herbalife-sponsored athlete Cristiano Ronaldo) contains a healthydose of magnesium.

Another factor is what’s called the “microbiome,” microbes that form part of the immune system in your gut. Supporting the microbiome can involve consuming probiotics that encourage the growth of healthy gut bacteria, prebiotics that feed those bacteria, and eating lots of fruits and vegetables. “It’s almost like tending a garden,” Dr. Gratton noted, “eliminating harmful bacteria while nurturing beneficial bacteria through proper nutrition.”

Supplements can support a healthier gut, and their benefits are maximized when paired with healthy lifestyle choices – like getting enough exercise and sleep. The manufacturing process also plays a vital role in their effectiveness. Many probiotics, for example, are actually destroyed by our stomach acids before they can take effect. Herbalife has Simply Probiotic which is formulated with a powerful GanedenBC30®* strain that survives the gastric journey to get to where it counts.

A legacy of health and wellness

Herbalife has been committed to enhancing health and wellness for nearly 45 years and has a robust, holistic Nutrition Philosophy built on six pillars, which when combined have shown to impact overall health and wellness.

“The first pillar is protein, which is important for gut and microbiome health,” Dr. Gratton explained. “Next is healthy carbohydrates like fiber, which are essential for regularity and digestive health. Our third pillar is healthy fats — the typical American diet is often high in omega 6 fats while being low in omega 3 fats. To correct this imbalance, we recommend consuming dietary fats in the right amounts. Fourth, the vitamins and minerals essential for all our bodily functions. The fifth pillar is proper hydration. Finally, our sixth pillar is what we call phytonutrients: Plant-based nutrients that support the body. The Herbalife Nutrition Philosophy is our core belief that with balanced nutrition, a healthy and active lifestyle, and a personalized plan, you can live your best life.”

Seed to Feed commitment

It’s not just about which supplements you take – it’s about ensuring they meet high quality standards. Herbalife’s dedication to quality is exemplified by its Seed to Feed process, a rigorous quality-control system that ensures that ingredient quality, manufacturing, and testing meet stringent standards. Herbalife performs multiple rounds of internal testing on its ingredients to verify their identity, ensure they meet potency standards, and confirm they are free from contaminants that could impact their safety or effectiveness.

For example, Herbalife sources the majority of its tea from dedicated fields in China. Herbalife not only tracks its tea from planting to cultivation, they process it using water extraction, instead of the alcohol-based process that is used by some companies, resulting in a much cleaner tea.

Community and evidence

A final obstacle to holistic health is the explosion of nutrition and health misinformation, especially online. Herbalife combats misinformation through the community it has built and its commitment to science-backed products.

“Our network of independent distributors is our unique strength and differentiation,” Dr. Gratton said. “They operate like a public health initiative, grounded in evidence-based nutrition and supported by our advisory board of over 100 experts, including physicians, dietitians, and sports scientists who help train and educate our distributors.”

Herbalife stands firm in its commitment to science-backed solutions as opposed to momentary trends. “Our philosophy is built on a foundation of scientific evidence,” said Dr. Gratton. “We prioritize evidence-based nutrition to ensure our products effectively support health and well-being.”

To learn more about Herbalife's Nutrition Philosophy and wellness community

Beyond Regularity: Digestive Health and Fiber

Discover how fiber can transform your health. In this Q&A, Susan Bowerman, a registered dietitian and Herbalife Advisory Board chairperson, breaks down the different types of fiber, their role in weight management, and their overall benefits for health and wellness.

Are all fibers the same?

There are two broad classes of fiber: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibers, found in foods like oats and beans, thicken in liquid, promoting fullness. Insoluble fibers, present in vegetables and whole grains, add bulk and help with regularity.

How does fiber support weight management?

High-fiber foods take longer to digest and are more filling. They have fewer calories per bite than low-fiber foods and help regulate blood sugar, which may reduce snacking.

How does fiber affect other aspects of health?

Fiber helps regulate blood sugar, reduces the absorption of fat and cholesterol, and supports the growth of good bacteria in the gut. These are some of the reasons why fiber is important in the diet.

How much fiber is recommended per day?

In the United States, more than 90% of women and 97% of men do not meet recommended intakes for dietary fiber. For adults consuming 2,000 calories per day, the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend up to 28 grams of fiber.

For more information from Susan Bowerman

