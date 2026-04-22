This Earth Day, Save Water – and Money – the Easy Way With This Smart Home Irrigation System

Spring is in full swing, which means it’s time to get your yard in shape. But if you’re a homeowner who values sustainability, you may be hesitant to start. After all, traditional irrigation systems aren’t always efficient – in fact, they’re notorious for wasting precious water, driving up your water bill, and contributing to climate change.

Luckily, using a smart irrigation system, like Aiper’s IrriSense 2 ($499.99), can help homeowners avoid those common pitfalls while maintaining their lawn health.

“With advanced sensing and adaptive technology, Aiper’s IrriSense 2 can reduce water usage by up to 40% by delivering the right amount of water only when and where it’s needed,” said Richard Wang, Aiper’s founder and CEO. “This not only helps homeowners lower their utility costs, but also enables them to actively contribute to more sustainable water management at home – an important step toward responsible homeownership in today’s climate reality.”

What Sets IrriSense 2 Apart

IrriSense 2 , a 2026 SEAL Sustainable Product Award winner, is the world’s first 4-in-1 multizone smart irrigation system, and includes the controller, rotor sprinklers, electric valve and nutrient feeder all in one simple, portable design. Traditional irrigation systems usually contain those components separately, making them less adaptable and efficient, not to mention trickier to install.

“IrriSense 2 simplifies this entire process by integrating these core functions into a single, streamlined system,” Wang said. “It not only reduces installation complexity, but also enables more precise, responsive watering. In addition, its built-in nutrient feeding capability allows homeowners to care for their landscapes more efficiently without additional equipment. This level of integration and intelligence is critical for homeowners looking to reduce water use.”

Ultimately, what IrriSense offers is more targeted water delivery to lawns so that water output is optimized. The system also has safeguards to prevent it from operating at all when it doesn’t need to, such as when the weather forecast calls for rain.

“Instead of watering an entire lawn uniformly, the system supports customizable zones with independent schedules and watering depths, ensuring that lawns, flowerbeds, shrubs, and trees each receive exactly what they need – no more, no less,” Wang said. “Users could use the Aiper App to map their gardens or watering zones.

“With TÜV-certified pressure stability,” Wang added, “IrriSense 2 ensures consistent and even water distribution across all zones, avoiding runoff and overwatering. Together, these features enable a smarter, data-driven approach to irrigation – one that uses water only where and when it’s truly needed.”

More Precision With Less Effort

Then there’s the matter of installation. IrriSense 2 can be installed in as little as 15 minutes, Wang said, adding that neither a professional nor complicated tools are needed to get it up and running.

“Once in place, the system operates through an intuitive, fully connected app that handles scheduling, zone management and real-time monitoring. Homeowners can easily customize their irrigation plan or let the system optimize it for them, without needing technical expertise,” Wang said.

Monitoring historical data via the app can even help homeowners iterate their watering approach, leading to even more targeted irrigation and cost savings down the line.

“At the same time, its multi-zone capability ensures that different areas – such as lawns, flowerbeds, shrubs, and trees – receive tailored care based on their specific needs,” Wang said. “The result is a hands-off, automated approach to irrigation that makes responsible water use not just achievable, but essentially effortless.”

Measuring Impact

This spring, Aiper invites users to take part in its “Save Water. Make It Count.” initiative, offering a transparent and engaging way to track real-world water-saving impact.

From early May through mid-July 2026, IrriSense 2 users can join the project in the Aiper app and continue their normal irrigation routine. Water savings will be tracked in real time, enabling users to see both individual contributions and the collective impact of the global Aiper community.

Participants are also encouraged to nominate communities in need and share their water-saving stories on social media using #SaveWaterMakeItCount, extending the initiative’s reach beyond individual usage.

Following the campaign, Aiper will announce total participation and water saved, alongside an official impact report highlighting the community’s collective achievements.

The initiative goes hand-in-hand with Aiper’s ESG (environment, society, governance) strategy, focused on giving its smart irrigation products credible, long-term value.