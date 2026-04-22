Hot or Cool: Heat Pumps Built for California Conditions

Californians want to stay warm in winter and cool in summer. Heat pumps offer an efficient, all-in-one solution.

Heat pumps use electricity to move heat instead of creating it. In cold weather, they pull heat from the outdoor air, even when it’s cold out, and move it inside. In warm weather, the process reverses, and the same system removes heat from your home to cool it, much like a traditional air conditioner.

“This ability to transfer heat instead of creating it allows heat pumps to operate more efficiently, which can translate to lower operating costs and reduced energy use while keeping your home comfortable,” said Tim Brizendine, VP, Product Management, Lennox Home Comfort Solutions.

Homeowners have many heat pump options, too, including ducted systems , ductless mini-splits and heat pump water heaters. . Brizendine encourages consumers to invest in heat pumps because they’re effective and energy-efficient.

Upgrading to modern heat pumps for heating and cooling can reduce energy bills for many California households, thanks to their efficiency and the benefit of specialized electric rates in some regions. Analyses show that typical single-family homes can save hundreds of dollars annually, with the biggest savings in areas with higher cooling needs or where older systems like propane heating are being replaced.

California Heat Pump Week

Every April, California celebrates Heat Pump Week. In honor of this year’s celebration, Lennox, a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, will host five in-store events for Lennox dealers in Sacramento and Los Angeles from April 21-30. The objective is to equip Lennox dealers with the knowledge they need to effectively educate homeowners about the complete portfolio of Lennox heat pump products.

Promotions and Financing

Consumers who upgrade to heat pumps could save money on their utilities. For example, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) offer rebates ranging from $100 to $3,000. Homeowners are encouraged to visit the Lennox Rebate Center to learn more about rebates and invectives in their zip code.

Plus, Lennox is offering seasonal financing and rebate offers through mid-June. Qualified buyers can choose between low monthly payments or up to $1,800 back on select equipment, including heat pumps.

Feel The Love™

Lennox is also giving back to the community through its national program called Feel the Love , sponsored by the LII Foundation. The program, which started in 2009, has provided free heating and cooling systems to more than 3,100 recipients. Last year, Lennox Residential HVAC donated more than 400 heating and cooling (HVAC) units, including heat pumps, to individuals and non-profits in need.

“Together with local Lennox dealers, we bring comfort and care to those who make a difference,” said Brizendine, who explains recipients often include educators, first responders, healthcare workers, and families facing financial hardship.

Nominations are now open for individuals and families in need of a new heating and cooling system. All submissions will be carefully reviewed, and selected recipients will receive a brand-new system at no cost. During the second week of October, participating Lennox dealer partners will install these high-quality systems free of charge.

To learn more about the Feel the Love program or to nominate someone for the program, visit lennox.com/sustainability/feel-the-love.

