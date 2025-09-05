Finding the Fairway: How Competitive Golf Has Enhanced One Man’s Well-Being

Paid Content from GSK | With older age, many adults find themselves on the metaphorical sidelines of life – watching others enjoy the activities they once loved.

Michael is a patient advocate and survivor of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This is his experience; others’ experiences with RSV may be different. Michael is not a healthcare provider. He was compensated by GSK to share his story.

That’s not the case for 60-year-old Michael, a father of five daughters and 11 grandchildren, who lives in a city about 50 miles east of Tampa, Florida. In addition to spending time outdoors with his wife, Deborah, playing with his grandkids, and working in administration at a private school, Michael plays competitive golf as a National Senior Games athlete.

“It’s addicting,” said Michael, who began competing in college after an injury led him to transition from baseball to golf. “It’s my therapy now because when you just go out and hit balls and you’re by yourself, nobody’s bothering you. And it’s great to just have a little escape,” he added, explaining that he also enjoys playing golf with Deborah, whom he met at a golf course.

Prioritizing his health

Golf also keeps Michael’s body moving – and that structured exercise is just one of many habits he’s developed to stay in tip-top shape as he’s aged.

“I have a great relationship with my doctor,” he said. “And I’ve completely changed my diet … [I] come home and eat the fish, eat the vegetables, and do the things that you’re supposed to do to just help maintain your health.”

Another thing he prioritizes is his respiratory health. Michael lives with asthma, which, paired with his age, leaves him at an increased risk for severe respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). For adults 60 and older, including those with certain health conditions like chronic heart or lung disease, severe RSV infections can develop into pneumonia and may lead to hospitalization or even death.

Each year in the US, approximately 177,000 adults 65 and older are hospitalized due to RSV, and an estimated 14,000 of those cases result in death.

Finding his drive

Michael noted that he once developed RSV, which led to two ER visits.

“When I had RSV, it was horrible,” said Michael, noting the infection forced him to take three weeks off work. “RSV just flat knocked me out.”

The illness led to “violent” coughing, he said. When Michael’s doctor told him that he could catch RSV again, he took action. “After I recovered, I decided to have a discussion with my doctor and he recommended I get vaccinated against RSV. So, I did, and I’m still going to take other measures to help protect myself in the future … because I want to do what I can to help prevent myself from going through that again.”

Since his bout with RSV, Michael has become an avid hand-washer, especially after shaking hands or giving high-fives to students. When his grandchildren are sick, he also tries to keep his distance, opting for a wave instead of a hug during greetings.

Golfing has helped motivate Michael to stay committed to his well-being.

“[Golf has] really made an impact on my life health-wise, because now I’m really focused on what I eat, what I do, what my regimen is,” said Michael, who is further motivated by his faith and the example he wishes to set for his students, children, and grandchildren. “I don’t get as many days to practice as I did when I was in my 20s, because of grandkids and life. And so, your priority shifts, but you still enjoy the competitiveness of it. … It’s a lot more fun now than it was in my 20s.”

