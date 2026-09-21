The Role of Genetic Testing in Personalized Ovarian Cancer Care

Sponsored by AstraZeneca

Lisa (Photo courtesy of Lisa)

It began when Lisa felt a random, jarring “pop” in the lower left side of her stomach. It was forceful enough to send her to the emergency room. A computed tomography (CT) scan resulted in an initial diagnosis of diverticulitis, and Lisa spent a week in the hospital.

When she was finally released, she thought the worst was behind her. “That was weird, but it’s over. I’m good to go,” she recalled thinking.

Unfortunately, the relief was short-lived. Months later, the familiar stomach pain returned. Lisa visited a different emergency room, assuming the diverticulitis had flared up again. However, a second CT scan showed that her entire stomach lining was covered in small tumors.

Knowing she needed exceptional care and more information, Lisa quickly contacted the oncology department at her local hospital. Her new care team immediately scheduled PET scans and ran comprehensive blood tests, including a cancer antigen 125 blood test that measures the protein in the blood that is often high in women with ovarian cancer.1 Because imaging and blood tests alone cannot definitively diagnose ovarian cancer, these findings prompted deeper evaluation (surgical evaluation and biopsy).2

It was through this complete clinical assessment that the true cause of her pain was finally confirmed: Lisa was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer.

It’s important to note that the signs and symptoms that Lisa experienced are a part of her own individual journey and are not representative of what other patients may experience.

Her healthcare team, including her medical oncologist and gynecologic oncologist, moved quickly to set a treatment plan. After being treated with chemotherapy, Lisa underwent radical hysterectomy, a surgery to remove the uterus, cervix, and part of the vagina and surrounding tissues, followed by additional chemotherapy.3

Lisa used humor to help her cope with the difficulty of chemotherapy sessions, bringing electrolytes, a comfortable recliner, and true crime shows to help pass the time.

A shared history

Lisa’s family history prompted her care team to recommend genetic testing to look for inherited mutations.

For Lisa, the results were illuminating. “I had a BRCA gene mutation, also called a breast cancer gene mutation,” she shared.4 “I didn’t know it at the time, but not only would this be the start of a very challenging time for me, but it would also be the start of my silver lining.”

Having watched her mother navigate cancer and her sister face a BRCA-mutated breast cancer diagnosis, Lisa felt empowered by finally having a clear understanding of her own unique disease profile.

Mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes increase the risk of certain cancers, including breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancers.5 Approximately 13-15% of ovarian cancers are thought to be caused by inherited (germline) BRCA mutations, and approximately 5-7% of ovarian cancers are caused by non-inherited (somatic) BRCA mutations.6

“For people like Lisa who are living with ovarian cancer, understanding a unique genetic profile and specific mutations provides helpful information to guide their care,” explained Roula Qaqish, vice president, head of U.S. Oncology, Medical Affairs, AstraZeneca.1 “At AstraZeneca, we are committed to following the science of ovarian cancer to drive progress, providing people and their healthcare providers with the targeted options to navigate the path forward together.”

Navigating the next stage

Armed with this knowledge, Lisa and her care team sat down to discuss the next phase of her treatment. While surgery and chemotherapy are often the first steps, some people with advanced ovarian cancer, including Stage IV ovarian cancer, may benefit from continued treatment, known as maintenance therapy, to help reduce the risk of the cancer returning.7

Because Lisa had an inherited BRCA mutation, and she had responded well to her initial chemotherapy, her care team recommended a targeted maintenance option.

Together, they had an in-depth conversation about LYNPARZA® (olaparib), a prescription medicine used to treat adults who have advanced ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer that has a certain type of inherited (germline) or acquired (somatic) abnormal BRCA gene mutations.8 LYNPARZA is used as maintenance treatment after the cancer has responded to the first treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy.8 A healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure that LYNPARZA is right for you.8

Before starting treatment, Lisa’s care team explained that LYNPARZA is associated with serious, potentially fatal side effects, including bone marrow problems called Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) or Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and lung problems (pneumonitis).8 They also discussed the most common side effects of LYNPARZA: anemia, nausea or vomiting, tiredness or weakness, low white blood cell counts, changes in the way food tastes, diarrhea, cough, loss of appetite, dizziness, headache, shortness of breath, indigestion, or heartburn.8 These are not all the possible side effects of LYNPARZA. Please see additional Important Safety Information below.

Having thoroughly discussed how the therapy works, its specific uses, and the potential side effects, Lisa felt fully informed. She and her care team made the shared decision to move forward with her LYNPARZA treatment plan.

Lisa has responded to treatment and has experienced side effects, including tiredness, joint pain, and nausea. She has continued with treatment as directed by her doctor. This is Lisa’s personal experience, and everyone is different.

“Just having a set plan in place made a big difference for me,” Lisa explained. “I am always looking ahead and need to know what we’re doing next. Knowing that my disease was being closely monitored was huge. For me, treatment with LYNPARZA wasn’t just about maintenance; it was about having a clear treatment plan.”

Select safety information regarding LYNPARZA8

LYNPARZA has serious risks that may lead to death. These include bone marrow problems called myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML), lung problems (pneumonitis), blood clots (venous thromboembolism [VTE]) and liver problems, including drug-induced liver injury (DILI). Signs or symptoms of MDS/AML may include weakness, weight loss, fever, frequent infections, blood in urine or stool, shortness of breath, feeling very tired, or bruising or bleeding more easily. Signs or symptoms of pneumonitis may include new or worsening lung problems, including shortness of breath, fever, cough, or wheezing. Signs or symptoms of VTE may include pain or swelling in an extremity, shortness of breath, chest pain, breathing that is more rapid than normal, or heart beats faster than normal. Signs or symptoms of DILI may include discomfort on the right side of the stomach-area, dark or “tea-colored” urine, or yellowing of the skin or whites of the eyes. Tell your doctor right away if you have any of these signs or symptoms.

This is a summary of some of the most important information you should know about LYNPARZA. For more information about these and other side effects, as well as other information about treatment with LYNPARZA, please see Important Safety Information below and see complete Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide.

Lisa and her family (Photo courtesy of Lisa)

Living for today

While continuing maintenance therapy, Lisa remains focused on enjoying time with her stepdaughters and grandchildren, making sure she is fully present for the moments that matter.

“I think all of us tend to walk around thinking we have all the time in the world,” she explained. “But when you suddenly are faced with the fact that you might not have that extra time, you stop pushing things off. You stop waiting.”

Instead, Lisa focuses on living in the present. “I feel that cancer is a challenge, but it is also a silver lining to me in that it made me value my life more,” she noted. “I spend so much more time doing what I love.”

Her advice to others is simple: “Your life is happening now, the days ticking by, with or without your participation. So be bold. Be crazy. Be you.”

Visit www.LYNPARZA.com to learn more and talk to your doctor about genetic testing after an ovarian cancer diagnosis.

If you have been prescribed LYNPARZA, the MyLYNPARZA on the Go Support Program provides ongoing support and resources, with the option to receive educational updates and tips directly to your phone via WhatsApp. Visit MyLYNPARZAOnTheGo.com to learn more. The information provided through this program is educational and not a substitute for advice from a healthcare provider. For questions about your treatment, contact your doctor’s office.

Editor’s Note: Lisa is a LYNPARZA Patient Ambassador and has been compensated by AstraZeneca for sharing her story. Individual patient experiences may vary. Compensation was for time and expenses only and was not contingent on prescribing, product use, or the content of her statements. Their personal experience may not be typical and does not replace medical advice. Always speak with a qualified healthcare professional about your own care.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about LYNPARZA?

LYNPARZA may cause serious side effects, including:

Bone marrow problems called Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) or Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Some people who have received previous treatment with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or certain other medicines for their cancer have developed MDS or AML during treatment with LYNPARZA. MDS or AML may lead to death.

Symptoms of low blood cell counts are common during treatment with LYNPARZA, but can be a sign of serious bone marrow problems, including MDS or AML. Symptoms may include weakness, weight loss, fever, frequent infections, blood in urine or stool, shortness of breath, feeling very tired, bruising or bleeding more easily.

Your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your blood cell counts:

before treatment with LYNPARZA

every month during treatment with LYNPARZA

weekly if you have low blood cell counts that last a long time

Lung problems (pneumonitis). LYNPARZA can cause serious lung problems that can lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any new or worsening symptoms of lung problems, including shortness of breath, fever, cough, or wheezing. Your healthcare provider may do a chest x-ray if you have any of these symptoms.

Blood clots (venous thromboembolism [VTE]). Some people may develop a blood clot in a deep vein, usually in the leg (venous thrombosis) or a clot in the lungs (pulmonary embolism [PE]), which may be severe or lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have any symptoms such as pain or swelling in an extremity, shortness of breath, chest pain, breathing that is more rapid than normal (tachypnea), or heart beats faster than normal (tachycardia). Your healthcare provider will monitor you for these symptoms and may prescribe blood thinner medicine.

Liver problems, including Drug-Induced Liver Injury (DILI): People taking LYNPARZA may develop liver problems which may be severe and can lead to death. Your healthcare provider should do blood tests before and during your treatment with LYNPARZA. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you notice discomfort on the right side of your stomach-area (abdominal), dark or “tea-colored” urine, or yellowing of your skin or the whites of your eyes (jaundice).

Your healthcare provider may change your dose, temporarily stop, or permanently stop treatment with LYNPARZA if you get certain side effects.

Before taking LYNPARZA, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have lung or breathing problems

have kidney problems

are pregnant, become pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. LYNPARZA can harm your unborn baby and may cause loss of pregnancy (miscarriage)

Females who are able to become pregnant:

- your healthcare provider may do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with LYNPARZA

- you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with LYNPARZA and for 6 months after the last dose of LYNPARZA. Talk to your healthcare provider about birth control methods that may be right for you

- tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you might be pregnant following treatment with LYNPARZA

- your healthcare provider may do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with LYNPARZA - you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment with LYNPARZA and for 6 months after the last dose of LYNPARZA. Talk to your healthcare provider about birth control methods that may be right for you - tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you might be pregnant following treatment with LYNPARZA are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if LYNPARZA passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment with LYNPARZA and for 1 month after receiving the last dose of LYNPARZA. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby during this time

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking LYNPARZA and certain other medicines may affect how LYNPARZA works and may cause side effects.

How should I take LYNPARZA?

Take LYNPARZA tablets exactly as your healthcare provider tells you

Your healthcare provider will decide how long you stay on treatment

Do not change your dose or stop taking LYNPARZA unless your healthcare provider tells you to

Take LYNPARZA by mouth 2 times a day with or without food

Each dose should be taken about 12 hours apart

Swallow LYNPARZA tablets whole. Do not chew, crush, dissolve, or divide the tablets

If you miss a dose of LYNPARZA, take your next dose at your usual scheduled time. Do not take an extra dose to make up for a missed dose

If you take too much LYNPARZA, call your healthcare provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away

What should I avoid while taking LYNPARZA?

Avoid grapefruit, grapefruit juice, Seville oranges, and Seville orange juice during treatment with LYNPARZA since they may increase the level of LYNPARZA in your blood.

LYNPARZA may cause serious side effects (see “What is the most important information I should know about LYNPARZA?”).

Nausea or vomiting is common during treatment with LYNPARZA. Tell your healthcare provider if you get nausea or vomiting. Your healthcare provider may prescribe medicines to treat these symptoms.

The most common side effects of LYNPARZA when used alone are:

tiredness or weakness

low red blood cell counts

diarrhea

loss of appetite

headache

changes in the way food tastes

cough

low white blood cell counts

shortness of breath

dizziness

indigestion or heartburn

low platelet counts

These are not all the possible side effects of LYNPARZA. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects related to AstraZeneca products (Opens new window)

WHAT IS LYNPARZA?

LYNPARZA is a prescription medicine used to treat adults who have ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer that is advanced and has a certain type of inherited (germline) or acquired (somatic) abnormal BRCA gene. LYNPARZA is used as maintenance treatment after the cancer has responded to your first treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy.

Your healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure that LYNPARZA is right for you.

It is not known if LYNPARZA is safe and effective in children.

Please see complete Prescribing Information , including Medication Guide .

References:

1. American Cancer Society. Ovarian cancer early detection, diagnosis, and staging. Accessed July 8, 2026. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/ovarian-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging.html .

2. Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance. How is ovarian cancer detected? Accessed July 8, 2026. https://ocrahope.org/for-patients/gynecologic-cancers/ovarian-cancer/detection-diagnosis/ .

3. National Cancer Institute. NCI dictionary of cancer terms: definition of radical hysterectomy. Accessed July 8, 2026. https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/radical-hysterectomy .

4. National Breast Cancer Foundation. BRCA: the breast cancer gene. Accessed July 8, 2026. https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/what-is-brca/ .

5. Petrucelli N, Daly MB, Pal T. BRCA1– and BRCA2-associated hereditary breast and ovarian cancer. In: Adam MP, Bick S, Mirzaa GM, et al, eds. GeneReviews®. Seattle (WA): University of Washington, Seattle; 1998.

6. Andrikopoulou A, Zografos E, Apostolidou K, et al. Germline and somatic variants in ovarian carcinoma: a next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis. Front Oncol. 2022;12:1030786.

7. American Cancer Society. Treating ovarian cancer. Accessed July 8, 2026. http://cancer.org/cancer/types/ovarian-cancer/treating.html .

8. LYNPARZA® (olaparib) [prescribing information]. Wilmington, DE: AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP; 2025.

LYNPARZA is a registered trademark of the AstraZeneca group of companies.

©2026 AstraZeneca. All rights reserved.

US-114394 Last Updated 7/26

