Many Women Don’t Know the Signs of This Common Form of Cancer. That’s a Problem.

Real change starts with awareness — and that’s especially true for endometrial cancer (EC), which is found in the lining of the uterus and is the most common type of uterine cancer. Despite rising diagnoses and deaths, many women remain unfamiliar with the disease and its warning signs.

In the United States, uterine cancer is the fourth most frequently diagnosed cancer for women, and in 2025, there were more than 69,000 new cases of uterine cancer and nearly 14,000 deaths. Because EC accounts for about 90% of uterine cancer diagnoses, increasing awareness of its symptoms is an important step toward earlier detection and treatment.

To advance that effort, Eisai launched Spot Her® For EC, an initiative that aims to help women understand the signs of EC, and help them feel empowered to speak up and take action at an early stage.

Often, women with EC feel stigmatized or dismissed when they voice their symptoms, while others may assume what they’re experiencing is normal. But early diagnosis is critical, as the disease is more treatable in its initial stages.

Know the signs

Signs of EC may include:

• Abnormal vaginal bleeding or discharge

• Irregular or heavy periods before menopause

• Pain or pressure in the pelvic area

• Losing weight without trying

These are not all the signs, and some symptoms may be overlooked or attributed to other causes. It’s important to talk to your doctor promptly about any symptoms that concern you.

Risk factors

Some of the common risk factors of EC may include:

• Obesity and/or a diet high in fat

• Type 2 diabetes

• Age (risk increases with age)

• PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome)

• History of hormone therapy

• You or a relative testing positive for Lynch syndrome

Spot Her encourages people to recognize potential signs and risk factors earlier and help normalize conversations about gynecologic health so that women seek medical attention sooner. The initiative was created in collaboration

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To learn more and help end the silence around EC, visit SpotHerForEC.com.

The initiative was created in collaboration with leading patient advocacy organizations and offers educational resources and support throughout the EC journey.