Vaccination: A Vital Investment in Public Health

In California, we’re seeing a concerning trend: Vaccination rates are declining, not only among children but also among adults and seniors. According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), routine childhood vaccinations have dropped in recent years. Many adults have also fallen behind on recommended boosters and preventive immunizations.

As a family physician at Majestic Medical Clinic, part of MemorialCare Independent Physicians, I care for patients of all ages – from newborns to great-grandparents. I’ve seen firsthand how vaccines protect individuals and the people around them. Whether you’re caring for a toddler, heading off to college, working full time or enjoying retirement, staying up to date with vaccinations is one of the most effective ways to protect your health and the health of your community.

Vaccines Aren’t Just for Kids

Many people believe vaccines are something you get in childhood and then never need to think about again. In reality, immunizations play an important role throughout life.

Babies and young children need a series of vaccines to protect against serious diseases, like measles, polio and whooping cough. As children grow into teens, vaccines like the human papillomavirus (HPV) and meningococcal vaccines help prevent infections that can cause cancer or life-threatening illness later in life. These vaccines are often required for school or college admission.

Immunity can fade over time in adults, and new health risks may arise. That’s why it’s important to stay on track with routine vaccines. Seniors, in particular, are more vulnerable to complications from infections like flu, shingles or pneumonia, making vaccination especially important.

Here are key vaccines recommended throughout life:



Flu vaccine – recommended annually for everyone six months and older and especially for older adults and people with chronic conditions.

– recommended annually for everyone six months and older and especially for older adults and people with chronic conditions. Pneumococcal vaccine – protects against a major cause of pneumonia and is recommended for all adults 65+ and those with certain medical risks.

– protects against a major cause of pneumonia and is recommended for all adults 65+ and those with certain medical risks. Shingles vaccine (Shingrix) – recommended for adults 50 and older to prevent shingles and long-term nerve pain.

– recommended for adults 50 and older to prevent shingles and long-term nerve pain. Tdap booster – protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough) and should be received every 10 years .

– protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough) and should be received every . HPV vaccine – recommended for preteens around ages 11-12 but can be given up to age 26 to protect against certain cancers caused by the human papillomavirus.

– recommended for preteens around ages 11-12 but can be given up to age 26 to protect against certain cancers caused by the human papillomavirus. Meningococcal vaccines – recommended during adolescence, especially for teens going to college or living in group housing.

– recommended during adolescence, especially for teens going to college or living in group housing. Childhood vaccines – including those for measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), polio, chickenpox and hepatitis B are essential early in life to build strong immunity from the start.

Herd Immunity: Protecting the Whole Community

When a large enough portion of the population is vaccinated, it helps create herd immunity, reducing the spread of diseases and safeguarding those who can’t be vaccinated – such as infants or individuals with weakened immune systems. We’ve recently witnessed a troubling rise in measles cases, which the CDC declared eliminated in the U.S. back in 2000. This resurgence serves as a reminder to my patients that vaccination isn’t only about protecting their own health; it’s about looking out for the well-being of the entire community. This is particularly crucial in settings like schools, workplaces and senior care facilities, where vulnerable individuals are at greater risk.

Trust the Science, Ask Questions

It’s normal to have questions about vaccines. I encourage my patients to ask and to have open, honest conversations. The science behind vaccines is strong, with decades of data showing they are safe, effective and crucial to public health. Side effects are typically minor, like soreness at the injection site or a mild fever, and far less serious than the diseases they prevent. With the holidays approaching and more people gathering with loved ones, it’s especially important to make sure you and your family are protected. Crowded settings like airports, family get-togethers and indoor celebrations can increase the spread of illness, so now is a good time to check if you’re up to date on your vaccines. During your annual visit, I’ll review your vaccine history and help you stay protected through the season and beyond.

A Simple Step Toward a Healthier Future

At Majestic Medical Clinic, we view vaccination as part of your lifelong journey to better health. Whether it’s helping your child get ready for school, protecting yourself with a flu shot before winter or catching up on a missed booster, every step matters.

If you’re looking for a physician who truly listens and cares, I’d be honored to care for you and your family. I’ve been serving the Southern California community for over 20 years, and I’m here to support your health at every stage of life.

We accept most insurance plans, including Medicare, and welcome cash-paying patients. Call us at (562) 591-6890 or visit memorialcare.org/about-mcip.