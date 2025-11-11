Prediabetes in Young Adults: How Primary Care, Lifestyle and Medication Work Together for Long-Term Health

Ai-Chau Hoang, D.O.

As a family medicine doctor, I’ve seen a growing number of young patients in their teens, 20s and 30s come into my clinic with a diagnosis they didn’t expect: prediabetes. For many, it’s a surprise. They may feel healthy or not notice any symptoms at all, but their bloodwork tells a different story – one of elevated blood sugar levels that, if left unchecked, could lead to type 2 diabetes.

While this trend is concerning, it also presents a huge opportunity. With early recognition and the right support, prediabetes is often reversible. What I try to emphasize to my young patients is that this isn’t a life sentence. It’s a wake-up call, and one that can lead to lasting, positive change.

According to the CDC, more than one in three American adults has prediabetes, and many are unaware of it. While data has traditionally focused on older adults, recent studies suggest that prediabetes is becoming more common in younger age groups. Factors contributing to this rise include increased screen time, ultra-processed diets high in sugar and refined carbohydrates, chronic stress and a general decline in physical activity.

Most young adults don’t walk into the clinic expecting to talk about insulin resistance or blood glucose levels. Often, we find prediabetes during routine bloodwork, sometimes because a patient is gaining weight, feeling fatigued or has a family history of diabetes. Other times, it’s completely unexpected.

When I explain what prediabetes means, I make it clear that it’s not the same as diabetes, but it’s our chance to intervene early. This diagnosis is a signal that the body is having trouble processing sugar effectively and that lifestyle factors are starting to take a toll.

One of the most important parts of my job is meeting patients where they are. Many young people have demanding schedules, balancing school, jobs, social lives and sometimes even caregiving roles. Eating well, moving regularly and sleeping enough can feel impossible. But small, consistent changes matter.

When I see a young patient with prediabetes, we start by looking at diet and physical activity, not with judgment or drastic overhauls, but with a focus on sustainability:



Nutrition: We talk about the impact of sugar, refined carbs and processed foods – not in terms of “good” or “bad” foods but how they affect blood sugar. I encourage more fiber-rich foods, lean proteins and whole grains, and I often refer patients to a dietitian if they’re open to it.

Exercise: Even modest movement, like a 30-minute brisk walk five days a week, can make a huge difference in insulin sensitivity. I tailor recommendations based on what's realistic for each patient.

Even modest movement, like a 30-minute brisk walk five days a week, can make a huge difference in insulin sensitivity. I tailor recommendations based on what’s realistic for each patient. Stress and sleep: These are often overlooked, but stress hormones and poor sleep can worsen blood sugar control. We talk openly about these issues, and I help patients find tools to manage them.

Lately, more young patients have been asking about Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications. Originally developed for type 2 diabetes, these drugs are now getting attention for helping with appetite control, weight loss and blood sugar management. When someone brings it up, I explain that it mimics a natural hormone that regulates insulin, slows digestion and promotes fullness.

For some, especially those with obesity or a strong family history, these medications can be helpful. But they’re not for everyone and can come with side effects. Most importantly, I remind patients that medication can support lifestyle changes, but it can’t replace them.

I’ve seen patients make remarkable progress – sometimes avoiding medication altogether – by committing to simple, sustainable lifestyle changes. Whether or not medication is part of the plan, I always remind young patients that how they eat, move, sleep and manage stress drives long-term success.

