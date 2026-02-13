She Was Eight Months Pregnant. Her Husband Collapsed at the Wheel.

Ernest and Della Lee were spending a warm afternoon with family in the South Bay. Married for 10 years and expecting their first child, they were savoring good food, laughter and time together. But a joyful day quickly spiraled into a life-threatening emergency – one that would test their strength and highlight the power of expert, compassionate cardiac care.

Ernest, 44 and typically active, felt tightness in his chest after lunch but dismissed it when it faded. Hours later, the discomfort returned. The couple decided to drop off their grandmother and head to urgent care. They never made it.

As they drove north on the 710, Ernest suddenly lost consciousness. His foot pressed the accelerator as the car sped forward. Della, eight months pregnant, sat beside him.

“I was talking to him, and suddenly he just went quiet,” she said. “I looked over, and he was completely unresponsive.”

Acting on instinct, Della climbed over the center console, grabbed the wheel and managed to exit the freeway and stop at an intersection.

“It was like being in a movie,” she recalled. “I just knew I had to stop the car without crashing.”

She laid on the horn for help and called 911. Three drivers pulled over. Two bystanders helped remove Ernest from the car and immediately began CPR. Della, shaken but determined, gave rescue breaths between compressions.

Paramedics arrived within minutes. Ernest was shocked three times in the ambulance as Della rode beside him. At MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, he was diagnosed with ventricular fibrillation arrest – a chaotic, life-threatening rhythm – and an ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a severe heart attack caused by a blocked artery.

In the cardiac catheterization lab, Ernest went into cardiac arrest again. The team initiated venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VA ECMO), an advanced life-support system that temporarily takes over heart and lung functions.

“Long Beach Medical Center is designated an Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) Receiving Center, one of just five in Los Angeles County,” says David Shavelle, M.D., medical director, Adult Cardiology & Interventional Lab, MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. “ECPR helped maintain blood flow to Ernest’s organs while we restored his heart rhythm.”

Dr. Shavelle and his team of interventional cardiologists opened the blocked right coronary artery with a stent, drained fluid from his lung and placed him in a medically induced coma to support recovery.

While Ernest underwent the procedure, Della waited anxiously in the waiting room. The care team quickly recognized how vulnerable she was and made sure she was supported.

“The nurses and doctors kept checking on me,” she said. “They made me feel like I wasn’t alone.”

When her family arrived, Della overheard others in the waiting area say they chose Long Beach Medical Center specifically for its cardiac expertise. Their confidence gave her comfort.

Throughout Ernest’s stay, Dr. Shavelle made a point to check on both Ernest and Della daily.

“He hugged us, explained everything clearly and never treated us like just another case,” Della said.

Even after discharge, he personally called to check in.

“Continuation of care is important,” Dr. Shavelle says. “We always want to make sure our patients are doing well after something so serious.”

Ernest has one vivid memory from that period.

“I remember him hugging me and telling me, ‘Everything’s going to be okay,’” said Ernest. “That meant everything.”

After six days, Ernest was stable enough to transfer to a local hospital. Now home, he is steadily healing – walking 30 minutes daily and showing no signs of neurological damage. The experience dramatically changed their lifestyle. They now cook nearly all meals at home, prioritize heart-healthy habits and approach life with gratitude.

“We’re so grateful to everyone at Long Beach Medical Center,” said Della. “Their fast action and compassion saved Ernest’s life.”

Just weeks after his discharge, Della delivered a healthy baby boy, bringing joy and closure to an emotional chapter.

“Don’t ignore symptoms like chest tightness or dizziness,” she said. “Even if you think you’re young and healthy, reach out to your doctor or use telehealth. That small step could save your life.”

