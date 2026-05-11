Innovative Surgery Technique Offers New Hope for Cancer Patients at Long Beach Medical Center

The MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center is a leader in a vast portfolio of innovative approaches for breast cancer patients. These include nipple-sparing mastectomies, which preserve the natural breast skin and nipple for a more natural look after surgery, and oncoplastic surgery, which combines tumor removal and reconstruction in a single procedure. Now Long Beach Medical Center has added another advanced breast reconstruction option with microvascular flap surgery, a technique that uses a patient’s own tissue and blood vessels to rebuild the breast. The procedure offers a more natural look and feel, faster recovery and the potential for restored sensation.

Microvascular flap surgery is another important option for patients, because not all patients are candidates for oncoplastic surgery. Eligibility depends on factors such as breast size, tumor location and size, cancer stage and overall health. Women with small breasts, large tumors relative to breast size, multiple tumors in different areas of the breast, prior radiation therapy or other existing health conditions may not qualify. For these patients, microvascular flap surgery offers a promising alternative. Each case is carefully evaluated by the surgical team to determine the most appropriate approach based on the patient’s anatomy, medical history and personal goals.

Microvascular flap surgery provides benefits that go beyond appearance. This advanced technique supports quicker recovery and offers a natural, long-lasting result by using a patient’s own tissue instead of implants. Unlike implants, which can require replacement or cause complications, flaps move and change with a patient’s body over time, creating a solution that feels authentic and adapts naturally. It may be especially suitable for individuals with enough donor tissue – often from the patient’s own abdomen or thighs – who wish to avoid implants or for those who have experienced complications with implant-based reconstruction. This advanced procedure is commonly used for breast cancer, sarcomas and head and neck cancers.

One of the challenges faced by patients undergoing mastectomies is the loss of sensation in the chest wall. During mastectomies, nerves are cut, causing numbness or increased sensitivity. But microvascular flap surgery offers a promising solution to this issue. By keeping a sensory nerve within the flap and reconnecting it with a nerve in the chest wall, surgeons can stimulate the tissue flap to regain feeling. Studies have shown improvement in sensation using this technique, providing patients with a more natural and functional reconstruction.

The availability of microvascular flap surgery at the MemorialCare Cancer Institute marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing the latest in advanced treatments for our patients. This advanced procedure offers new hope for those requiring reconstructive surgery, particularly cancer patients, along with preventing amputation and aiding in gender affirmation surgery.

At MemorialCare Cancer Institute, personalized care is more than a promise – it’s our practice. Through multidisciplinary treatment planning conferences, our specialists collaborate to design tailored plans for each patient’s unique needs. With the addition of microvascular flap surgery, we’re proud to expand our advanced treatment options and continue delivering the highest level of care and innovation.

Want to learn more about microvascular flap surgery? Call (562) 933-0900.

By: Khang Nguyen, M.D., breast reconstruction surgeon, MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center

