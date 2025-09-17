‘Time Is Brain’: How the Interventional Neuroradiology Team at Long Beach Medical Center Saves Lives in Minutes

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When it comes to treating a stroke or brain aneurysm, every second counts. That’s why the Division of Interventional Neuroradiology (DINR) at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center operates with a simple but powerful philosophy: “Time is brain.”

The phrase underscores a critical medical truth – during a stroke, brain tissue is rapidly lost with each passing minute. Early intervention can mean the difference between full recovery and permanent damage. As part of the hospital’s Comprehensive Stroke Center, the DINR team delivers rapid, minimally invasive care that can stop a stroke or brain aneurysm in its tracks. The team includes neuroradiologists Viktor Szedar, M.D.; May Nour, M.D.; Gary Duckwiler, M.D.; Satoshi Tateshima, M.D.; Reza Jahan, M.D.; and Naoki Kaneko, M.D.

Pioneers in Minimally Invasive Stroke and Aneurysm Treatment

The DINR team is a leader in treating strokes and brain aneurysms using advanced, image-guided techniques. These specialists perform minimally invasive procedures – often avoiding traditional surgery – to treat blocked or bleeding blood vessels in the brain, spine, head and neck.

They are known for pioneering a technique called “coiling” to treat brain aneurysms. This method uses tiny coils to seal off aneurysms from the inside, transforming care by replacing the need for open surgery in many cases. While coiling is a preferred approach, some aneurysms still require surgery. That’s why the team works closely with experts across the MemorialCare Neuroscience Institute to ensure each patient receives the most appropriate and comprehensive care.

“Think of us as the plumbers of the brain,” says Reza Jahan, M.D., interventional neuroradiology, Comprehensive Stroke Center, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “Just like a plumber clears a clogged pipe, we use flexible tools called catheters to remove clots or seal aneurysms.”

Using a small incision – typically in the groin – physicians guide a catheter through the body’s blood vessels to the problem area. Once there, they remove clots, place stents or deliver medication where it’s needed, restoring blood flow quickly and helping prevent brain damage.

Advanced Imaging for Faster Diagnosis

Timesaving doesn’t stop at treatment. Long Beach Medical Center also uses a 320-slice CT scanner, one of the most advanced imaging tools available. This high-speed technology creates detailed brain images within minutes, allowing the care team to diagnose stroke types and begin treatment faster than ever before.

With these tools and techniques, many patients can avoid open brain surgery, experience shorter hospital stays and recover more quickly.

Comprehensive, Around-the-Clock Care

The DINR team is available 24/7 for emergency stroke and neurovascular cases, working closely with neurologists, neurosurgeons, emergency physicians and critical care teams to coordinate care from the moment a patient arrives.

“Our team approach ensures that every patient gets the right treatment at the right time,” says Dr. Jahan. “We meet daily to discuss complex cases and create individualized treatment plans that offer the best possible outcomes.”

This collaborative model is especially important when treating conditions that once required open surgery. Through minimally invasive endovascular methods, the DINR team treats:



Brain aneurysms

Arteriovenous malformations (AVMs)

Carotid and intracranial atherosclerosis

Vascular malformations of the spine, head and neck

Stroke and other cerebrovascular emergencies

“Neurological care has changed dramatically over the last decade, and the advances we’ve made in neurointervention are saving lives and preserving function in ways we couldn’t before,” said Dr. Jahan. “The earlier we can intervene, the greater the chance we have to reverse the damage and get patients back to their lives.”

Treatment doesn’t stop once the procedure is complete. The DINR team is part of a full continuum of care at Long Beach Medical Center, including bedside rehabilitation and therapy through its inpatient rehabilitation unit. This helps patients regain strength and function – improving long-term outcomes and quality of life.

Saving Lives Through Innovation

The mission of the Division of Interventional Neuroradiology is clear: to use the most advanced diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive procedures to save lives, reduce disability and restore hope to patients facing serious brain and spine conditions.

“Our innovative techniques allow us to reverse damage that, even just a few years ago, might have been permanent,” said Dr. Jahan. “It’s why we do what we do – because time lost is brain lost.”

To learn more about stroke care and DINR at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, call 562.933.4006.