Long Beach Medical Center Becomes Regional Leader on Robotic Surgical Intervention with New da Vinci 5® Technology

Imagine a surgery where precision, safety and faster recovery come together. At MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center, the new da Vinci 5® robotic surgical system is making that a reality, giving patients access to smaller incisions, less pain and quicker returns to daily life.

This investment reflects MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center’s ongoing commitment to delivering advanced surgical innovation supported by proven quality and outcomes. Long Beach Medical Center has been a leader in robotic surgery for years, serving as an Intuitive Surgical Case Observation Site since 2020. Dr. Abolhoda, who has performed more than 1,300 robotic thoracic and cardiac procedures, also trains surgeons nationwide, helping advance robotic surgery for patients across the country.

“The da Vinci 5 takes robotic surgery to an entirely new level,” said Wendy Ferro Grant, RN, MSN, MBA, CNOR, executive director, Perioperative Services, Long Beach Medical Center. “Its enhanced precision, crystal-clear visualization and intuitive design give surgeons unmatched control, resulting in safer procedures, better outcomes and a more comfortable experience for patients.”

Next-generation technology enhancing precision and control

Sleek and powerful, the da Vinci 5 features four robotic arms, each capable of holding a variety of surgical instruments and high-definition cameras, all controlled by the surgeon from a capsule-style console with 3D screens, intuitive dials, buttons and hand controls. While robotic-assisted surgery has been used for more than two decades, the da Vinci 5 represents a major leap forward in performance and intelligence.

The system offers dramatically increased computing power, ultra-clear 4K three-dimensional optics, advanced tremor control and Force Feedback technology, which allows surgeons to sense and measure pressure applied to tissue. This precision is especially valuable when operating on delicate areas like the lungs, chest, abdomen and pelvis.

“For the first time, we can actually feel the tissue we’re operating on,” said Amir Abolhoda, M.D., medical director, cardiothoracic robotic surgery, Long Beach Medical Center. “That level of feedback is transformative and adds a critical layer of safety during procedures.”

Patient-centered care built on a legacy of innovation

Robotic-assisted surgery offers patients smaller incisions, less pain, reduced scarring, faster recovery and shorter hospital stays. The da Vinci 5 can be used across nearly 10 specialties, including gynecology, gynecologic oncology, thoracic surgery, general surgery, colon and rectal surgery, cardiac surgery, ear, nose and throat, and urology.

“Patients often ask, ‘What part of the surgery is done by the robot?’ I tell them the surgeon performs 100 percent of the procedure,” Dr. Abolhoda said. “The robot is a highly precise tool that we control, giving us the ability to operate with greater accuracy and safety.”

Long Beach Medical Center’s commitment to innovation goes beyond the da Vinci 5, offering a comprehensive suite of advanced robotic and navigation platforms, including the da Vinci X and XI systems, the Mako SmartRobotics system for joint replacement, the ExcelsiusGPS and Stryker Q Guidance systems for spine surgery, and the Galaxy System for early-stage lung biopsy. These technologies combine real-time imaging, intelligent navigation and personalized surgical planning to enhance precision and control, while minimizing tissue damage and blood loss. The result is a safer, less invasive surgical experience with improved accuracy, shorter hospital stays and better long-term outcomes.

By expanding access to the da Vinci 5, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center continues to deliver some of the most advanced minimally invasive surgical options available, bringing leading-edge technology, expert care and improved recovery experiences to patients close to home.

Learn more about robotic-assisted surgery at Long Beach Medical Center.