History Made: Dr. Wassef Performs World’s First Robotic Hip Revision with Mako 5.0 Software

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has made history by becoming the first hospital globally to successfully perform a robotic hip revision surgery utilizing Stryker’s groundbreaking Mako Total Hip with 5.0 Advanced Primary and Revision application – and the first in California to pair Mako 4 SmartRobotics™ with the Q Guidance System. These procedures mark significant progress in orthopedic surgery, highlighting Long Beach Medical Center’s 117-year legacy and leadership. These advancements showcase the center’s expertise in revision procedures and commitment to excellent patient care.

“Hip revision is exactly what it says: a revision, replacing the current hip with new parts,” said Dr. Wassef. “There are multiple reasons people need a revision. The current implant may have loosened or just worn out over the years. There might be a mechanical problem: one leg could be shorter than the other. Other reasons: pain, stiffness or infection.”

Hip revision surgeries are often performed years or even decades after an initial replacement. While a well-placed implant can last 15 to 20 years, lifestyle, age or unexpected complications can shorten that lifespan. Unlike standard hip replacements, revision surgeries are significantly more complex. Surgeons must navigate prior implants, scar tissue and weakened bone quality, making preparation and precision critical to the success of the procedure. Traditional methods, even with the help of CT scans or X-rays, often involved a degree of guesswork.

Mako 4 streamlines workflow and supports Mako 5.0’s enhanced imaging and planning tools, enabling precise, patient-specific 3D modeling, augment and screw planning, and intraoperative trajectory guidance. This integration reduces uncertainty and allows surgeons to anticipate challenges that would otherwise only appear once surgery is underway.

“We can template everything, and if there is a potential problem, we see it before we begin the surgery,” said Dr. Wassef. “We can plan the cup size, rotation, the stem and pelvic tilt, and a virtual range of motion. We can plan for every defect and know exactly what we need before the surgery begins.”

During the procedure, the Q Guidance system and the robotic platform work together to track the anatomy in real time. As the surgeon positions the implant, the robotic arm ensures it is placed at the optimal angle, based on the surgical plan.

“We can hit the bullseye every time,” said Dr. Wassef.

This milestone marks a new era in joint replacement care, especially for patients requiring revision surgery, a population expected to grow as more individuals undergo primary hip replacements earlier in life and seek long-term joint function as they age.

The benefits for patients include smaller, more targeted incisions, reduced pain, faster recovery and improved long-term outcomes. For many, this means the difference between resuming an active lifestyle and struggling with mobility issues that limit independence.

“If we could have seen 10 years ago what we are now able to do, it would have been mind-blowing,” Dr. Wassef added. “And to be able to be the first says a lot about how well Long Beach Medical Center understands that new and innovative technology helps us take care of patients with some really tough problems.”

As the first surgeon in the world to perform a robotic hip revision using this technology, Dr. Wassef emphasizes the role of visionary leadership and institutional support in making such advancements possible.

“I’m grateful that Long Beach Medical Center has a vision and supports the work to provide the best care to the surrounding community,” Dr. Wassef said.

This achievement not only positions MemorialCare Orthopedic and Spine Institute as a global leader in orthopedic innovation but also underscores its long-standing mission: to deliver leading-edge care that improves lives. The Mako 5.0 technology is just one example of how Long Beach Medical Center leads in advanced orthopedic technologies and capabilities. Beyond Mako 5.0, MemorialCare Orthopedic and Spine Institute continues to advance patient care with groundbreaking technologies, such as the Excelsius3D™ imaging system, ExcelsiusGPS® navigation and California’s first Stryker Q Guidance System with CoPilot AI and Airo TruCT mobile imaging – setting new standards for precision, safety and personalized outcomes.

