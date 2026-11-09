California Lags in Lung Cancer Screening, Early Diagnosis

This November, during Lung Cancer Awareness Month, MemorialCare encourages those who qualify to get screened. Only 16.8% of eligible Californians do.

California ranks near the bottom of the nation for catching lung cancer early. Just 25.9% of lung cancers in the state are diagnosed at an early stage—43rd among 50 states—according to the American Lung Association’s 2025 “State of Lung Cancer” report.

Screening is a key part of the problem: only 16.8% of Californians at high risk were screened—that gap matters because lung cancer rarely announces itself early. In its first stages, it often causes no symptoms at all—and by the time a persistent cough, chest pain or shortness of breath sends someone to the doctor, valuable time may already be lost.

“The key to a better outcome is early detection, which significantly improves survival rates and enables effective treatment,” says Matthew D. Stanley, M.D. , thoracic surgeon, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “Smoking is the single biggest risk factor for lung cancer, which is why screening guidelines focus on age and smoking history. If you meet the criteria, don’t put it off. A lung screening is quick and painless, and it gives us the best chance to find cancer early, when it’s most treatable.”

Lung screening works much like a mammogram. A mammogram looks for small changes in breast tissue; a lung screening looks for nodules, small spots in the lungs. Both find cancer early, often before any symptoms appear, when it’s most treatable.

“ About 95% of lung nodules are benign , meaning they aren’t cancerous,” says Dr. Stanley. “We keep a close eye on every nodule we find, and if one changes, we act quickly.”

Catching those nodules early starts with low-dose CT screening , available through the Lung Screening Program at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center . The quick, noninvasive scan uses less radiation than a standard CT and creates detailed images that can reveal nodules long before they cause symptoms.

Lung cancer screening is recommended for individuals who meet the following criteria:

Are between 50 and 80 years old

Smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years

Have a history of heavy smoking (20 pack years or more). A pack year is defined as smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes per day for one year.

Because current national guidelines base screening eligibility on age and smoking history, people who have never smoked don’t yet qualify for routine screening. For them, a nodule is more likely to turn up on a CT scan done for another concern, which makes following up on those findings with a doctor important.

When a lung nodule is detected, the Lung Screening Program has advanced technology available to help physicians evaluate it. Long Beach Medical Center offers robotic-assisted navigation bronchoscopy, which pairs robotic precision with real-time imaging to reach nodules deep in the lungs.

“This technology helps us locate a lung nodule during the procedure and take a biopsy, even when the nodule is very small or hard to reach,” says Jimmy Johannes, M.D. , pulmonologist, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. “We can biopsy small nodules while getting real-time updates on the lesion’s location. That allows us to diagnose lung cancer earlier, when it’s more easily treatable.”

An earlier diagnosis can also open the door to less invasive treatment.

“We saw this recently with a high-profile public figure,” says Dr. Stanley. “Their doctors found a small nodule during a routine exam and caught it early. Surgery was all that was needed, and no further treatment is required. That’s what early detection makes possible.”

When a biopsy confirms cancer, patients move directly to the multidisciplinary team at MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, where a team of specialists builds an individualized treatment plan.

When surgery is the right option, Dr. Stanley uses robotic surgical systems to remove the affected portion of the lung through small incisions, which may mean less pain, a shorter hospital stay and a faster recovery. Throughout the process, a dedicated lung nurse navigator guides patients and families, bringing care often associated with an academic medical center close to home.

“I understand the anxiety many smokers feel,” says Dr. Stanley. “In the back of your mind, you know cigarettes aren’t healthy, and a lot of my patients put off screening because they don’t want to hear the word ‘cancer.’ But taking a head-in-the-sand approach only makes the anxiety, and potentially the pain, worse the longer you wait. It’s always better to know. Don’t wait for symptoms—your life or a loved one’s life is too important.”