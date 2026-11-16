A Clearer Picture of Women’s Heart Health

(MemorialCare)

When most people think of heart disease, they picture a blocked artery causing a heart attack. However, many women who present with chest pain symptoms may not have blocked arteries but instead have small vessel disease. Small vessel disease, or coronary microvascular disease, is more common in women than in men, causing recurrent chest discomfort episodes and hospitalizations.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States, yet many women continue to be underdiagnosed because of a lack of awareness and differences in presenting symptoms. Women present with a variety of symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, fatigue, or reduced exercise tolerance despite receiving normal or inconclusive test results. This can leave some women searching for answers for months or even years.

Advanced cardiac imaging is helping change that.

At MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center, we offer hospital-based 3 Tesla (3T) cardiac MRI , one of the most advanced forms of MRI available. A 3T MRI uses a stronger magnetic field than traditional MRI systems, allowing cardiologists to obtain exceptionally detailed images of the heart. This technology helps evaluate blood flow, heart function and the health of the heart muscle with greater precision while avoiding exposure to radiation.

For women with persistent symptoms, normal stress tests, coronary CTs, or coronary angiograms and ongoing chest discomfort, specialized testing is needed to look for small vessel disease. In such cases, specific testing using 3T cardiac MRI can provide diagnostic information that may not be visible through traditional imaging approaches.

Women also calcify plaque in the blood vessels of the heart much later in life, but that does not take away from their risk of having heart attacks! Long Beach Medical Center also offers coronary CT with Cleerly® , which uses artificial intelligence to analyze images from a coronary CT angiography scan. Cleerly can identify and measure both calcified — or hardened — plaque and non-calcified — softer, gooey — plaque that may be more likely to contribute to a heart attack. Together, these technologies help cardiologists better understand a patient’s cardiovascular risk and develop a more informed, personalized treatment plan.

These technologies are part of the specialized care available through the Women’s Heart Center at Long Beach Medical Center, one of only four centers in Los Angeles County focused exclusively on women’s cardiovascular care throughout every stage of life. Women can make a preventive cardiology appointment with a cardiologist specializing in women’s heart health without a physician referral.