Staying Well During the Holidays with 24/7 Virtual Care

As a family medicine physician, I know how quickly a joyful holiday season can turn stressful when someone in the family gets sick. Whether it’s a child with a sudden fever, a grandparent with a lingering cough, or a parent trying to power through a holiday gathering with a sore throat. Seasonal illnesses don’t wait – and neither should you.

Why Seasonal Illnesses Spike in Winter

Cold and flu viruses thrive in cooler, drier air. Add more time spent indoors, close contact with others and holiday travel, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for germs to spread. Children in school or daycare are especially vulnerable, and they often bring those bugs home to parents and grandparents.

Common symptoms we see this time of year include sore throats, congestion, coughs, sinus pressure, earaches, and fatigue. While many of these illnesses are mild, they can still disrupt your plans – and in some cases, they may require medical attention.

Virtual Care: Your Holiday Health Lifeline

With “Get Care Now,” Californians can access a range of virtual care options – no MemorialCare affiliation required, or a monthly or annual subscription fee – all fully HIPAA-compliant to protect patient privacy. Free services include a 24/7 symptom checker and AI-powered chat, or access to a live 24/7 call center for guidance from care associates.

Care is delivered by MemorialCare clinicians – including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and medical doctors. You’re never interacting solely with an AI algorithm. The same trusted doctors who see patients in our MemorialCare Medical Group health centers are available virtually through “Get Care Now.” This means you receive care from local, credentialed professionals—not someone outside the country or unfamiliar with our standards. At every step, you have access to a real doctor or nurse who can help, making this a true differentiator for MemorialCare.

Our 24/7 services treat people of all ages, from infants to older adults:

24/7 QuickCare Visits : For minor but uncomfortable issues like a sinus infection or a urinary tract infection, a 24/7 QuickCare Visit is perfect. You simply submit your symptoms online and receive a treatment plan via email – usually in less than an hour.

: For minor but uncomfortable issues like a sinus infection or a urinary tract infection, a 24/7 QuickCare Visit is perfect. You simply submit your symptoms online and receive a treatment plan via email – usually in less than an hour. 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care : When you need to speak directly with a provider, 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care offers a secure video visit from the comfort of your home. This is ideal for situations such as a child spiking a fever late at night or sudden ear pain that needs professional advice. You’ll get answers quickly and avoid the stress of an ER visit.

: When you need to speak directly with a provider, 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care offers a secure video visit from the comfort of your home. This is ideal for situations such as a child spiking a fever late at night or sudden ear pain that needs professional advice. You’ll get answers quickly and avoid the stress of an ER visit. Call Us 24/7 : If you’re unsure where to start, calling MemorialCare can help. For example, if you’re concerned about a persistent cough and don’t know whether to book a virtual visit or come in, our team can guide you, help schedule appointments, and even connect you with billing support—all at no cost.

: If you’re unsure where to start, calling MemorialCare can help. For example, if you’re concerned about a persistent cough and don’t know whether to book a virtual visit or come in, our team can guide you, help schedule appointments, and even connect you with billing support—all at no cost. 24/7 Ask a Nurse : When you need reassurance or guidance, our nurse advice line is invaluable. If your child has a mild fever and you’re unsure whether to treat it at home or seek care, a registered nurse can assess symptoms, discuss next steps, and ease your concerns.

: When you need reassurance or guidance, our nurse advice line is invaluable. If your child has a mild fever and you’re unsure whether to treat it at home or seek care, a registered nurse can assess symptoms, discuss next steps, and ease your concerns. Online Chat 24/7 : For quick answers without needing to pickup the phone, our chat feature is available anytime. If you want to check symptoms, find a provider, or book an appointment while multitasking at work, the virtual assistant – and even a live agent – can help instantly.

: For quick answers without needing to pickup the phone, our chat feature is available anytime. If you want to check symptoms, find a provider, or book an appointment while multitasking at work, the virtual assistant – and even a live agent – can help instantly. In-Person Urgent Care : Sometimes, hands-on care is necessary. If you have a deep cut that may require stitches or a minor fracture from a fall, an in-person urgent care visit is the right choice. Our health centers handle urgent but non-emergency needs, providing services such as X-rays, wound care, and vaccinations.

These virtual care options help you skip crowded waiting rooms and reduce the risk of spreading infections. Thanks to advanced technology, you can be diagnosed, treated, and receive medication from the comfort of your own home and on your own schedule. This convenience is especially valuable during the busy holiday season.

Peace of Mind, Anytime

The holidays should be a time of connection, celebration, and joy, not stress over finding care. With MemorialCare’s 24/7 Virtual Care options, you can rest easy knowing help is just a click or call away. Whether it’s a toddler with a runny nose, a teen with a sore throat, or a grandparent feeling under the weather, we’re here to support your family’s health—anytime, anywhere.