Balancing Growth with Compliance

As Cambodia navigates its economic transformation, the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training is spearheading initiatives to enhance workforce skills, enforce labour compliance, and attract foreign investment.

In its 21st month since the inception of The Royal Government of Cambodia of the Seventh Legislature of the National Assembly, Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training has set forth an ambitious roadmap aimed at transforming the country’s workforce. With a strong emphasis on skills development, compliance, and international cooperation, the ministry is focusing on five core priorities: labour market information, vocational training, workplace conditions, migrant worker protection, and social security.

“Providing better labour market information is critical,” stated Minister HENG Sour. “Once workers understand the opportunities available, they can make informed decisions about which skills to develop.”

A key challenge facing Cambodia is the transition from a labour-intensive economy to one that embraces automation and technology. The government is tackling this by implementing a large-scale upskilling program. “We have outlined a 1.5 million training program to reskill our workforce for new industries such as automotives, electronics, and medical equipment,” Sour explains. In addition to bolstering Cambodia’s competitive edge, these initiatives aim to reduce reliance on imports from overseas, particularly in textiles and manufacturing inputs.

The ministry is also reinforcing its commitment to international labour standards. “Cambodia is one of the leading countries in complying with regular minimum wage discussions,” says Sour, emphasizing the country’s adherence to ILO Convention 131 on Minimum Wage Fixing. A structured negotiation process involving both workers and employers ensures predictability. “Every July, August, and September, all stakeholders engage in minimum wage discussions based on seven key criteria, including family situation, inflation rate, cost of living, productivity, national competitiveness, labour market situation and profitability of the sector.”

International partnerships are playing a vital role in human capital development. “We receive support from ADB, the World Bank, and the French Development Agency for skill development programs,” Sour notes. In addition to government initiatives, foreign investors are contributing to workforce training. “Not only do they establish factories here, but they also provide hands-on training, and we are pleased to see that Cambodian workers are quick learners.”

Beyond technical skills, the ministry is dedicated to improving overall job conditions. “Decent work benefits both employees and investors,” Sour adds. A well-trained and satisfied workforce increases productivity, making Cambodia an attractive destination for businesses.

Strategically positioned within ASEAN, Cambodia offers tariff-free exports to regional markets and serves as a key hub between the rising economies of Vietnam and Thailand. The government is also streamlining bureaucratic processes through digital services, ensuring transparency and efficiency. “Most public services can now be accessed online, enhancing accountability for investors.”

With a young and eager workforce – over 60% of the population is under 30 – Cambodia is positioning itself as a dynamic and business-friendly economy. “We are not just welcoming investors, but also tourists. Cambodia offers a unique blend of opportunity and hospitality,” Sour concludes with a smile.

