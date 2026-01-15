Legacy with a Heartbeat

Doña Coca, a leading Uruguayan cold cuts company, is redefining what it means to grow a national brand with purpose, community,and care

In the small Uruguayan town of Montes, Canelones – population 2,000 – the rhythm of daily life often pulses in sync with one local company: Doña Coca. The cold cuts manufacturer, founded just 25 years ago, has grown to become a market leader in Uruguay’s fiercely competitive meat processing sector. But beyond market share, Doña Coca is quietly reshaping how a food company can root itself in the life of a country, not just economically, but emotionally and socially.

“From the start, the vision was to be close to people,” says Gabriela Olaizola, general manager of Doña Coca, who took over after the company was sold by its founder to a private equity group in 2022. “We’re now taking that closeness to a new scale.”

What began as a family business is now undergoing a careful transition into a professionally managed company. Olaizola, who previously held leadership roles at multinational firms including Bimbo, has been tasked with preserving the essence of Doña Coca while building a corporate structure fit for long-term growth. “It’s about merging two cultures, those who built the company and those helping to grow it further,” she explains. “There’s a lot of respect in that process.”

Despite its modest age compared to competitors that have been around for a century, Doña Coca now commands 25% of the national market for cold cuts. Part of that success lies in its deep penetration of Uruguay’s traditional retail channels, reaching consumers across all socioeconomic segments. “Our pricing is accessible, but we never compromise on quality,” Olaizola says. “That’s part of the reason our products are present in so many households.”

Yet it’s the company’s social footprint that sets it apart. Its main production facility in Montes employs much of the local population, and its community outreach goes far beyond jobs. Doña Coca funds extracurricular education for local children – including classes in IT, dance, and recreation – and has integrated inclusive employment practices for years.

“We’re not ticking boxes,” Olaizola says. “We believe people of all abilities have something to contribute. José, a young man with Down syndrome who works with us, is an inspiration. His life has changed – and so has his family’s.”

Through partnerships with the Teletón Foundation, the Banco de Alimentos, and the Fundación Pérez Scremini, Doña Coca supports everything from pediatric cancer tratements to nutrition programs. The company even established a home near the Pérez Scremini Fundation to host children and families from remote areas undergoing treatment. “That’s not marketing,” says Olaizola. “It’s our way of giving back.”

Sustainability is woven into the company’s operations too. A photovoltaic plant provides 25% of its energy needs. Water from the production process is treated and reused through an initiative dubbed Fertirriego, irrigating nearby fields with nutrient-rich water. “We’re not just managing waste, we’re adding value to the land,” she notes.

As Doña Coca explores export possibilities – particularly into Brazil – the team remains focused on strengthening the brand at home. The company recently refreshed its marketing strategy to better resonate with Uruguay’s changing demographics. A new ad campaign uses humor, nostalgia, and inclusivity storytelling to share the journey of a brand that has grown with the country, and continues to grow alongside it.

“We’ve shown that a company can be commercially successful and deeply human at the same time,” says Olaizola. “It’s not about choosing between business and impact. For us, they’re part of the same story.”

As Doña Coca moves toward its next chapter, its ambitions go beyond shelf space. The goal, Olaizola says, is to be remembered not just for feeding Uruguayans, but for standing with them, at the dinner table, in the workplace, and in every community the brand touches.