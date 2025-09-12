Bandwidth Boom: Driving Mexico’s Digital Leap 

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

From the dense data hub of Querétaro to the underserved villages of Oaxaca, IENTC is redefining digital infrastructure in Mexico. Under the leadership of CEO Carlos Arguimbau, the company has accelerated its growth trajectory by connecting over 500 government-backed cell towers and expanding its fiber presence to 29 of Mexico’s 32 states – reaching 37 new markets in the process.

“This work is part of the CFE project, which brings wireless internet service to rural communities,” said Arguimbau. “It also enabled us to grow our national infrastructure in a truly strategic way.”

A highlight of 2025 includes IENTC’s deployment of ultra-high capacity 800-gigabit waves connecting Querétaro – now recognized as Latin America’s rising data center hub – with McAllen, Texas. “This long-distance route helps hyperscalers keep costs down,” he explained, “and positions us as a key player in the regional digital supply chain.”

The company’s infrastructure not only spans most of Mexico’s territory but also underpins the bandwidth needs of next-generation technologies and enterprise cloud services. With rising demand from logistics, education and fintech, robust and low-latency fiber is becoming indispensable – and IENTC is well-positioned to meet that need.

From Wholesale Core to Regional Reach

Originally focused on wholesale operations, IENTC’s model serves other internet providers that sell directly to end users. This gives the company a unique role in bridging gaps where fiber access remains sparse or cost-prohibitive.

“Our strategic priority now is to extend fiber to more rural communities – especially in places like Oaxaca, where fiber is limited and services are expensive,” Arguimbau said. The company is building a new fiber link from Toluca to Oaxaca to address exactly that. This new corridor will lower broadband costs in one of Mexico’s least connected states, while also enabling educational and public service platforms to expand.

The momentum doesn’t stop at Mexico’s southern edge. “We’re opening our first international operation in Guatemala,” he shared. The project will offer terrestrial internet service from Querétaro, bypassing traditional submarine cable reliance that keeps regional bandwidth prices high. “It’s a game-changer for Central America,” Arguimbau added, with plans to expand further into Panama already under consideration.

Beyond immediate commercial goals, this expansion reflects a broader vision: building a truly regional network that brings secure, reliable, and affordable internet to territories long neglected by legacy carriers.

AI-Powered Efficiency

Innovation plays a central role in IENTC’s operations, particularly through the use of artificial intelligence. “AI has been a super interesting tool for us,” Arguimbau said. “Our first application was using it to analyze and grade customer service calls. Now we use it to interact directly with customers via chat, WhatsApp, and voice.”

Currently, first-level customer support is entirely AI-driven, with human agents stepping in only when complex issues arise. “It’s fast, effective, and far more cost-efficient than traditional support models,” he explained. AI is also used for predictive maintenance, identifying potential network failures before they happen – saving money and improving reliability.

These systems also allow IENTC to scale its services without proportionally increasing headcount or cost. “AI lets us grow smartly,” he said. “We’re seeing higher customer satisfaction and lower downtime, even as our network expands rapidly.”

Cross-Border Integration and U.S. Investment

IENTC’s close ties with the United States extend beyond data flows. The company operates through major U.S.-based data centers in Los Angeles, Phoenix, McAllen, Dallas, and Ashburn, Virginia, enabling seamless interconnectivity for content and cloud providers.

“Our U.S. partners are vital – not just technically, but financially,” Arguimbau noted. “They provide the capital we need to keep building infrastructure. And the financing terms are excellent compared to what’s available locally.”

With North American nearshoring trends reshaping supply chains and digital backbones, IENTC finds itself in a strategically critical position. “Mexico is becoming more essential for U.S. companies, and telecom is at the heart of that shift,” said Arguimbau.

These partnerships also reinforce regulatory confidence and technological interoperability between the two nations, positioning IENTC as a connector not just of cables, but of cross-border digital ecosystems.

A Message of Confidence

Despite global economic turbulence, IENTC remains bullish on Mexico’s potential. “We’ve grown the company nearly 100-fold in three years with support from U.S. investors,” Arguimbau said. Proof of confidence in Mexico’s long-term viability are major foreign investments like Amazon’s $15 billion data center project in Querétaro.

“The government here is business-oriented,” he emphasized. “There may be political noise, but the fundamentals for telecom investment remain strong.”