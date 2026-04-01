Treasury Intelligence Powering Asia’s Next Wave of Growth

Finmo is emerging as a Singapore-headquartered treasury operating system that connects global banking, payments and financial data to give CFOs real-time control over cash and liquidity across markets. Founded in 2021, the company serves mid-market, multi-entity businesses seeking a single command center for payments, treasury, FX, and accounting connectivity.

For David Hanna, CEO of Finmo , 2025 has been a defining year. The company closed an oversubscribed $18.5 million Series A round, led by Quona Capital and PayPal Ventures with participation from Citi Ventures, accelerating its Asia-first expansion and development of AI-driven treasury tools. “We broke even last year and we’re now in the green,” said Hanna, noting that the funding was designed to “supercharge” growth rather than cover losses.

The year also brought major strategic shifts. Finmo introduced MO, an AI co-pilot that helps CFOs make more proactive decisions by analyzing live financial data flowing through the platform. The company then launched a full rebrand built around “bringing the sexy back to finance,” repositioning its product as a modern Treasury Operating System that empowers the CFO through its four Cs: Connect, Control, Command and Create. A widening partnership ecosystem underpinned this momentum. Collaborations with leading global banks expanded access to institutional-grade rails, while its capital-markets strategy enables clients to place surplus working capital into yield-generating instruments rather than leave funds idle.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company is sharpening its regulatory footprint. Finmo is progressing licenses in Dubai, Hong Kong and Poland, complementing approvals already in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. “We’re laying the tracks now so we don’t have to stop the train later,” said Hanna, describing the need to future-proof expansion into new markets. Strengthening bank partnerships across Asia remains a priority, particularly in markets without open-banking infrastructure, where Finmo’s connectivity creates a defensible advantage.

The United States is becoming increasingly significant. Today, around 15% of business originates from U.S. clients, but that share is rising as American companies seek access to Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam and Indonesia. Finmo positions itself as the connective tissue that links Western corporations to Asia’s banking landscape while giving CFOs real-time visibility over group-wide cash.

With accelerating partnerships, a deepening regulatory base and a sharpened global brand, Finmo is positioning itself not just as a regional fintech, but as a future global infrastructure player in modern treasury.