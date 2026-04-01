Fighting Forward in a Changing World

Hi-P International is redefining resilience through global diversification and innovation, driven by Executive Chairman Yao Hsiao-Tung’s unwavering determination to keep the company growing stronger with every challenge.

Hi-P International is charting an ambitious path toward even greater global reach. From its base in Singapore, the company continues to evolve as one of Asia’s leading precision engineering and electronics manufacturing service providers, serving some of the world’s most influential brands. Under the determined leadership of Executive Chairman Yao Hsiao-Tung, Hi-P’s expansion across Asia and beyond reflects both strategic foresight and an unyielding fighting spirit to stay ahead of industry transformation.

With a workforce of over 14,000 employees and customers including Apple, Amazon, Meta, Procter & Gamble, Colgate and Dyson, Hi-P’s operations stretch across China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and India. “Our major customers are mainly in the United States,” said Chairman Yao. “About three-quarters of our business comes from the U.S. market.” That dominance underscores Hi-P’s reputation as a trusted manufacturing partner to global technology leaders, while also highlighting its strategic dependence on American demand — a balance Yao is determined to strengthen through diversification.

Building Global Resilience Through Diversification

As global supply chains face volatility and shifting trade policies, Hi-P has doubled down on a strategy of diversification, both geographically and technologically. The company operates manufacturing sites across five key locations in China — Shanghai, Nantong, Suzhou, Chengdu, and Xiamen — with additional facilities in India and across five Southeast Asian countries. This geographic spread offers flexibility and resilience amid tariff uncertainties and regional disruptions.

“We try to diversify our manufacturing locations,” Yao explained. “Our customers want more flexibility — maybe when business is in China, we manufacture there, or if the end user is in the United States, we produce in Southeast Asia.”

For Yao, regional diversification is not just a defensive measure but a proactive strategy to position Hi-P closer to its customers while managing risk across complex trade environments. The approach also aligns with a global trend toward regionalized manufacturing — where production is increasingly localized to reduce exposure to logistics costs, trade barriers, and geopolitical tensions.

Yao sees these shifts not as challenges but as openings for growth. “In the future, since we are adopting more and more AI and automation, we may also want to set up some operations in the States,” he said. “Labor will not be a major issue at that stage, and from tariff and logistics perspectives, it will be much more beneficial.”

Such foresight captures the essence of Hi-P’s business philosophy: act early, adapt fast, and think globally. Even as automation reshapes manufacturing, Yao envisions Hi-P leveraging technology to strengthen relationships with major clients and bring production closer to key consumer markets such as the U.S. “If we can manufacture in the States, it will be more beneficial for our customers and for Hi-P,” he noted.

Navigating Global Shifts with Strategic Clarity

Hi-P’s diversification strategy is also a response to evolving global trade realities. Tariffs and shifting regulations have compelled many multinational companies to reassess their sourcing and production networks — and Hi-P has positioned itself to support that transition.

“Tariff issues already impact some of our customers quite badly,” Yao said. “When they pay tariffs, it causes inflation in the States and may affect sales volumes. So they want us to build operations in locations with lower tariffs.”

For Yao, this means designing Hi-P’s network around flexibility and efficiency. “In the long term, I think manufacturing will be regionalized — the U.S. for the U.S., Europe for Europe, Asia for Asia,” he explained. “So for a company like us, we have to be globalized.”

Innovation at the Core of Hi-P’s Vision

Hi-P’s evolution has always been driven by a willingness to innovate and adapt. The company operates across multiple business segments, including metal stamping, plastic injection molding, spray painting, PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly), and FATP (Final Assembly, Testing & Packaging). It is also capable of working on JDM (Joint Design Manufacturing) projects with tier-one customers — a model that integrates design and production under one roof to accelerate product development.

Years ago, Hi-P made an early bet on innovation when it acquired Motorola’s design and R&D center in Singapore. While the integration proved difficult at first, it was a valuable learning experience that shaped the company’s future R&D strategy. “We ran it but not successfully, so we closed it down,” Yao reflected candidly. “Eventually, we found joint product development to be very important, so we reset.”

That reset has since paid off. Today, Hi-P employs more than 100 R&D professionals and is exploring the acquisition of another company with around 300 engineers to strengthen its design capabilities. “Enhancing this area is very important for our future,” Yao said. “R&D is critical to our strategic development.”

The Spirit That Drives Hi-P Forward

Behind Hi-P’s continued success lies a philosophy that reflects Yao’s personal character: adaptability, perseverance, and an unrelenting drive to improve. He sees change not as a threat but as an inevitable part of progress. “We have to cope with emerging technology,” he said. “AI and automation will have a tremendous impact on people, so we must prepare ourselves to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

That readiness extends beyond technology to mindset. Yao’s leadership style combines pragmatism with passion — a balance that has enabled Hi-P to weather global disruptions and emerge stronger each time. His determination to stay youthful in ambition and flexible in thinking remains evident. “Although I am getting on in years, I must keep my heart,” Yao said with a resolute smile.

Hi-P’s employees, many of whom have grown with the company over decades, embody the same spirit of resilience and adaptability. Yao continues to inspire them to think globally and act boldly, nurturing a culture that values continuous learning and disciplined execution.

From Singapore to Silicon Valley, Hi-P’s story reflects the determination of a company — and a leader — unwilling to stand still. Under Yao’s stewardship, Hi-P continues to strengthen its foundation, expand its capabilities, and redefine what it means to be a truly global manufacturer.

“Hi-P will always be ready to move with the next generation of innovation,” Yao said. “We aim to be a trusted partner for the industries of tomorrow.”