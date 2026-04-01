Singapore Metalens Maker Expands U.S. Presence from Silicon Valley Base

A Southeast Asian startup has quietly built one of the world’s most advanced meta-lens technologies and is now expanding its U.S. footprint

A New Kind of Optics Company

Tucked inside a modest facility at Ayer Rajah Crescent in Singapore, a four-year-old company is doing something that the giants of the semiconductor industry have taken notice of: manufacturing metalenses at mass-production scale.

MetaOptics Technologies , listed on the Singapore Exchange’s Catalist board since September 2025, designs and fabricates metalenses — ultra-thin, flat optical components made from glass substrate and high heat resistance optical materials that can replace the bulky stacked plastic lenses found in everything from smartphones to IoT cameras. The technology, rooted in nanoscale surface engineering, has the potential to radically shrink the form factor of optical systems, eliminate the camera bump that plagues modern smartphones, and potentially, embed optics into chips to reduce heat and circuit complexity.

“We are one of the first companies that can design and produce a full spectrum of wavelength metalens components,” says Mark Thng, executive chairman and co-founder of MetaOptics. “We can design for 450 to 635 nanometers — visible light or color. We can also design for 740 to 940 nanometers, which is infrared. And we can design for co-packaged optics, a possible solution for integrating optics into ICs for size and heat improvement. The primary color metalens diameter for imaging application is significantly smaller at 2mm or less. Each color metalens consists of a few million nano structures, demonstrated to be mass producible by the semiconductor 12 - inch DUV Immersion Photolithography processes.”

That last application — known in the industry as co-packaged optics, or CPOs — is increasingly being discussed by semiconductor heavyweights as a solution to the thermal and miniaturization challenges facing next-generation chips. MetaOptics believes it is uniquely positioned to serve that demand.

From Bench Top to Stock Exchange: 2025’s Milestones

MetaOptics was founded in June 2021, born out of Thng’s observation of metalens research at a neighboring institute in Singapore. He saw that existing nanoimprinting techniques produced lenses with sloped pillars rather than the vertical ones required for optimal optical efficiency. His team sourced a deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machine and adapted it for glass-based metalens production — a manufacturing breakthrough that became the foundation of the company.

2025 proved to be a watershed year. The company successfully completed its IPO on the Singapore Exchange’s Catalist board in September, raising capital and gaining the institutional credibility that comes with being a publicly traded entity. Revenue for the year reached approximately $600,000, representing roughly ninefold growth over 2024. IoT devices and metalenses are sold through its Shopify platform to customers worldwide, including Europe, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, and the United States.

Among the year’s standout achievements was the deployment of MetaOptics’ proprietary Direct Laser Writer system at Taoyuan, Taiwan — establishing the company’s first overseas production platform and extending its reach into the region’s dense semiconductor supply chain. The company also launched an Automatic Metalens Tester, developed in partnership with a Malaysia-listed manufacturer of testing and precision automation equipment, designed to sort metalenses functionally at production scale — a critical step toward mass-market viability.

“Once you have a process whereby you are capable of making metalenses, world-class players will ask whether you can guarantee 100 percent functional quality,” Thng explained. “They want you to test it and tell them whether it’s good or not.”

The company also received recognition through inclusion in Qualcomm AI Program for Innovators – APAC 2025 and Nvidia Inception Program Startup Member 2026. These are high-profile industry acknowledgments that have bolstered MetaOptics’ profile with prospective partners and customers.

Stanford, Silicon Valley and a Foundry Dream

If 2025 was about proving the technology and gaining a market foothold, 2026 is about planting a flag in the United States.

In February 2026, MetaOptics announced its membership in Stanford Engineering’s SystemX Alliance Program — a consortium that connects technology companies with Stanford’s research ecosystem and some of Silicon Valley’s most influential engineers and innovators. MetaOptics is currently the only Singapore-headquartered company in the alliance, a distinction Thng describes as a deliberate statement of intent.

“If you look at the membership there, we are the only Singaporean company,” Thng says. “That shows our determination and our long-term goal of commercializing our operations in a high-growth market in the U.S.”

The company has already incorporated a U.S. subsidiary — MetaOptics Inc. (USA) — and established a co-working presence at Shack15 in San Francisco’s Ferry Building, positioning itself at the heart of the Bay Area’s technology corridor. But the ambitions extend well beyond a shared desk.

MetaOptics is actively planning the establishment of a dedicated manufacturing foundry in Silicon Valley — a facility designed to produce deep ultraviolet, glass-based metalens wafers at commercially viable scale. Unlike conventional semiconductor fabs requiring cutting-edge two-nanometer processes, MetaOptics’ processing approach, operates at an 80-nanometer minimum feature size, is compatible with equipment that is widely available in the market.

“To build a foundry is our vision,” says Thng. The strategic logic is straightforward: “We wanted to work with world class customers and semiconductor OEMs, particularly those in Silicon Valley. To be in close proximity with them will foster real time engagement on technical discussions and project timelines. Speed is critical for faster time to market and we understand how important this is for our customers.”

Building a Web of Strategic Partnerships

MetaOptics is not approaching the U.S. market in isolation. The company has been systematically cultivating relationships with key players in Silicon Valley’s semiconductor and AI ecosystem.

During a visit to the Bay Area earlier this year, the company met with a major semiconductor OEM to explore a co-production arrangement for color camera metalenses. The prospective partner already operates a pilot fabrication line, and MetaOptics sees the collaboration as a natural fit for its own manufacturing needs at the 120-nanometer feature size required for full-color metalens production.

“We are in discussions with the OEM for producing color camera lenses in their facility,” Thng explains. “We are in active discussions with them now, trying to get a partnership so that we have someone that can work with us and where we’re not alone.”

The company is also in preliminary technical discussions with a confidential partner, a Silicon Valley firm interested in MetaOptics’ color camera and eye-tracking lens modules for IoT wearable devices. With a one-millimeter eye-tracking lens that fits within a 1.4-by-1.4-millimeter monochrome sensor, MetaOptics’ form-factor advantages are proving particularly compelling in the wearables category.

Building a Global Brand from Singapore

For a company that only began selling products commercially in mid-2024, MetaOptics has accumulated an impressive roster of institutional validation. Qualcomm’s innovation recognition, a first-place finish at the Asia Innovation Cup, participation in the Singapore Pavilion at CES 2025 and CES 2026 in Las Vegas, and now the Stanford SystemX affiliation have collectively elevated the company’s profile far beyond what its revenue figures alone might suggest.

The decision to list on the Singapore Exchange — rather than pursuing a NASDAQ debut directly, which the leadership had considered — was a deliberate act of brand construction. Thng, who has led three IPOs across Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, during his career, viewed the Catalist listing as a way to establish governance credibility before going global.

“If you are a private company, big customers are worried,” he said. “If you get listed, you have a better chance of going the distance. Our focus was getting established domestically, understanding what the market needs, and talking directly with customers — and today, those customers are in the United States.”

For now, the message MetaOptics is sending the U.S. market is clear. With Stanford credentials, a San Francisco office, a Qualcomm endorsement, and plans for a Silicon Valley foundry, this Singapore startup is not merely hoping to sell into America — with its four business units across capital equipment, design and foundry, smart devices, and AI algorithms, MetaOptics is building itself into an American story.

Investors, partners, and prospective customers interested in MetaOptics Technologies can contact the company at sales@metaoptics.sg or visit metaoptics.sg.

