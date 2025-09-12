Driving Mexico’s Liquid Logistics Boom

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Euromex Logística Intl is redefining bulk liquid transport through innovation, scalability, and strategic global alliances.

As global trade recalibrates toward more diversified, sustainable supply chains, Mexico-based Euromex Logística International is emerging as a key player in the logistics sector, particularly in the specialized transport of liquid bulk materials.

In the last two years, Euromex has achieved a remarkable 228% growth in its isotank liquid import segment, positioning itself as a leader in the Mexican market. “We’ve consolidated our presence as a vital link in the country’s supply chain, importing raw materials that major industries transform into essential products,” said Santiago Carús, managing director of Euromex Logística Intl.

Santiago Carús, managing director of Euromex Logística Intl.

Looking ahead to 2025, Euromex’s strategic focus is clear: to become the most reliable operator in Mexico for transporting industrial and food-grade liquids safely and efficiently. The company continues to expand its fleet of isotanks and offers what it describes as “the safest flexitank in the global market” for non-hazardous bulk liquids like vegetable oils and mineral oils.

Innovation plays a critical role in this trajectory. “We’re investing in emerging technologies that enhance operational safety, reduce costs, and help us anticipate client needs,” Carús explained. He emphasized that data-driven logistics and environmental compliance will be central to long-term success: “We’re building a company prepared for an interconnected world governed by digital standards and sustainability requirements. The logistics of the future has already begun – and at Euromex, we’re setting the pace.”

To strengthen its logistics footprint, Euromex is also enhancing inland transport operations between its industrial heartlands. Parallel to this, the company is evaluating partnerships with strategic port terminals to expedite liquid cargo flow and secure isotank-dedicated infrastructure.

Internationally, Euromex is in talks with European and Asian partners to broaden its reach. “We’re forming agreements with global chemical and industrial players who require specialized logistics providers that meet the strictest international standards for handling sensitive materials,” Carús noted. These partnerships not only support current operations but ensure Euromex’s long-term scalability and competitiveness.

As global investors search for reliable, efficient logistics hubs, Euromex offers a compelling proposition. “Mexico is ready to lead the new era of global trade,” Carús affirmed. “With our strategic location, skilled workforce, and commitment to innovation, we invite the international community to view Mexico not as a transit point, but as a true hub for smart, scalable operations.”