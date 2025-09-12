A New Legal Model for Global Clients in Mexico 

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As cross-border investment into Mexico grows, Punto Fino Abogados is reshaping the legal experience for international clients with a tech-powered, trust-first approach.

In an industry often marked by opacity and sluggish responsiveness, Mexico-based law firm Punto Fino Abogados is quietly redefining how international clients engage with legal services.

With a presence that spans from Spain to Japan and clients ranging from individual investors to multinational companies, the three founding partners of Punto Fino Abogados – Miguel Peregrina, Erik Rivera and Adrián Sánchez – are proving that legal trust and transparency can be built digitally and sustained globally.

Specializing in litigation, the firm stands out not just for its results but for its method: remote evaluations, personalized guidance, and a 24/7 availability model supported by modern communication tools. “Most of our clients never even have to travel to Mexico. Everything – from consultations to court participation – can be handled digitally,” says Peregrina. Initial contact typically begins via WhatsApp Business, followed by a digital contract and strategy session, often without a single in-person meeting.

One of the firm’s most distinctive traits is its approach to risk-sharing. Instead of requiring upfront legal fees, they often defer payment until after a successful outcome, particularly in insurance litigation and contract enforcement cases. “We understand that clients who come to us have already lost money – whether to a failed medical claim or a business dispute – so we align ourselves with their goals,” Rivera explains.

But their competitive edge extends beyond accessibility and financial flexibility. Punto Fino is investing in technological transformation with the development of Dana, an AI-driven digital legal assistant designed to provide real-time updates on ongoing cases, answer legal questions in plain language and allow clients to download case files securely. Dana is being built not with generic online legal content, but with the firm’s internal expertise, fine-tuned to mirror the voice and judgment of the partners themselves. “We don’t see AI as replacing lawyers – it enhances the way we serve our clients, translating legal complexity into practical clarity,” says Sánchez.

Their forward-thinking approach is also attracting new partnerships. The firm is actively seeking collaborators in other markets to expand its services and streamline cross-border legal operations. At the core, however, remains their belief that Mexico continues to be a vital commercial ally for the United States – despite reputational challenges. “We tell foreign investors: don’t just bring your contracts – bring your questions. Let us protect your investment before problems begin,” Peregrina says.

For clients seeking a reliable legal ally in Mexico, Punto Fino’s hybrid of personal accountability and technological innovation offers a new blueprint for cross-border legal services.

