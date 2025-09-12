Setting New Standards in Hospitality 

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

In the heart of Mexico City, a historic hotel is breaking records, expanding fast and reshaping expectations for luxury travel in Latin America.

The InterContinental Presidente in Polanco is having its best run in nearly five decades. In 2024, the hotel posted its highest-ever annual performance. In 2025, revenue is already up 19.8% over that record year. “We’re not just ahead, we’re way ahead,” said General Manager Álvaro Rey. “This isn’t just recovery. It’s transformation.”

A bold renovation plan launched in 2023 turned skepticism into success. Despite limited funds in the aftermath of the pandemic, the hotel invested in its facilities and international outreach. That strategy delivered: InterContinental Presidente has since hosted global events like Miss Universe and Bloomberg’s first-ever Latin American summit, requiring full buyouts of its nearly 700 rooms and all eight restaurants. “When Bloomberg left, they told us they were struggling to find another location that could compare,” Rey recalled.

Mexico City’s post-pandemic openness played a key role. With skies and hotels reopened earlier than in many countries, international travelers who previously knew only Cancún or Tulum discovered the capital’s value. The hotel responded by promoting not just rooms but curated cultural experiences and short-format packages linking guests to nearby cities like Puebla or Valle de Guadalupe.

The hotel’s culinary offering has become a key attraction. Three new restaurants – including a Japanese speakeasy and a Mediterranean concept – joined long-standing icons like Au Pied de Cochon and Alfredo di Roma. InterContinental Presidente is also home to the most important wine cellar in Latin America, housing over 44,000 bottles. “We call it the gastronomic hub of Mexico City,” said Rey. “There’s nothing else like it in the region.”

Infrastructure investment continues in 2025. A new ballroom with a terrace overlooking Chapultepec Park will break ground in December, and more suites are being added to meet rising demand. Behind the scenes, systems are being upgraded to streamline operations and training. “You can’t grow externally without growing internally,” said Rey. “That means better tools, better systems and a better work environment for our people.”

The hotel’s social programs are also expanding. Sustainability efforts include producing in-house bottled water and reducing water consumption by 20%. InterContinental Presidente now partners with a school for girls in Chalco, offering internships and developing a hotel training curriculum. It also hosts rotating art exhibitions year-round in its lobby, adding a cultural dimension to the guest experience. “We’re not just giving tours, we’re building futures,” said Rey.

With advance bookings through 2028 and a growing pipeline of global events, InterContinental is positioning itself as more than a hotel, it’s a gateway to Mexico City and a benchmark for luxury hospitality across Latin America. “Fifteen years ago, people thought investing in Latin America was risky,” said Rey. “Now, the question is: who will get in first?”

