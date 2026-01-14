Rancho Santana: How a Modest Retirement Community Became a Global Luxury Destination

Founded in 1997 by a group of friends from the United States and a Nicaraguan family, the property began as a modest retirement community. Today, it spans five beaches, four restaurants, a boutique inn and extensive amenities including a spa, equestrian center, and a 25-mile trail network. The resort’s transformation has been guided by three pillars: sustainability, community, and the natural beauty of Nicaragua.

Performance indicators highlight strong momentum. Guest satisfaction has reached 97%, the highest in its history. Occupancy is projected to grow 40% this year, with rentals averaging 30% and hotel stays closer to 60%. Real estate activity has surged, totaling US$19 million in transactions last year. “Our growth shows the power of blending hospitality with real estate,” said CEO Luke Maish.

Recognition has reinforced its positioning. Beyond global awards, Rancho Santana differentiates itself through scale and atmosphere. Guests – predominantly from the U.S. and Canada – return for both luxury amenities and a social environment that fosters repeat visitation and long-term ownership.

Sustainability is central to its model. More than 80% of restaurant ingredients come from the resort’s own farm or local suppliers, while solar power contributes significantly to its energy needs. On-site artisans craft wood and ironwork, and the resort employs over 800 staff, making it a cornerstone of the Rivas economy. Visitors engage directly through farm-to-table experiences and sea turtle conservation programs, creating authentic connections. “Happy, genuinely engaged staff create authentic hospitality,” said Maish.

Looking forward, Rancho Santana is rolling out a full-time wellness program this November, expanding interactive farm projects, and launching fractional ownership opportunities in luxury homes. Development of the Playa Los Perros neighborhood will add amenities, while Nicaragua’s US$400 million Costanera highway and the new Punta Huete International Airport (opening 2028) promise to expand access and increase land values.

Reflecting on its evolution, Maish emphasized resilience through challenges. “We’ve emerged stronger, becoming a recognized global destination while maintaining authenticity,” he said. Rancho Santana is positioning itself not just as a resort but as a long-term investment in Nicaragua’s growing coastal economy.

