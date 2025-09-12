From Border to Breakthrough: Why Global Manufacturers Choose Mexico 

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

IVEMSA, a seasoned shelter company based in Mexicali, is leveraging four decades of cross-border expertise to anchor foreign manufacturing operations in Mexico with full regulatory compliance and long-term vision.

With more than 42 years of experience, IVEMSA has carved out a strategic niche as a trusted partner for international companies establishing operations in Mexico. Founded and led by Sergio Tagliapietra, the company provides end-to-end shelter services, from employment and tax compliance to facility management and regulatory assurance.

“Our role is to bring foreign investment into Mexico and land it with legal certainty,” said Tagliapietra. “We handle 100% compliance –formal employment, taxes, everything – so our clients can focus on manufacturing.”

At IVEMSA, focus is on supporting and guiding companies that are evaluating and planning to launch their own operations in Mexico. Through their shelter business model, companies can operate with minimized legal risk and exposure, while maintaining full control over their operations, production processes, intellectual property, and quality standards. Additionally, their clients typically achieve labor cost reductions of 20% to 30% in their Mexico-based management and can become fully operational within approximately three to four months. “We provide the safest, fastest and most cost-effective path to establishing operations in Mexico,” said Tagliapietra.

IVEMSA’s diversified strategy spans the medical, aerospace, automotive, plastics, metal-mechanical, and construction industries. But its diversification, Tagliapietra insists, “was never accidental, it was born out of necessity. We moved from electronics to other sectors because we needed stability, not market volatility.”

Recent developments include an expansion in medical manufacturing. In a cleanroom facility described by Tagliapietra as “a beautiful investment,” IVEMSA is producing catheter extrusions and exploring biodegradable plastics for tubing and hearing protection. “We’re moving towards sustainability. We’re already testing biodegradable resins, and although the final solution isn’t here yet, we’re committed,” he said.

The company is also positioning for opportunities in semiconductors, aligning with U.S. reshoring trends. “There’s growing demand for security-based supply chains. While major fabs are going to Phoenix, our region is ready to support the broader ecosystem,” Tagliapietra said, referencing Mexicali’s former Silicon Border initiative.

Located near the U.S. border, IVEMSA plays an active role in cross-border alliances and binational dialogue. Tagliapietra, who previously served as Baja California’s Secretary of Economic Development, has long championed institutional cooperation. “Our goal is always the same: bring investment to Mexico first, then state, city and company. That’s the chain of strategy.”

With a young, educated workforce and strong engineering programs, Mexicali offers unique advantages. “English isn’t a barrier. Engineering isn’t a problem. Our location is unbeatable,” he said. While infrastructure remains a challenge in parts of Mexico, Tagliapietra sees these gaps as future opportunity.

“Mexico has a border with the largest consumer market in the world. That will never change. It’s a permanent asset, and we are here to help others take advantage of it.”

