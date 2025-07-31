On the Ground in LA: Rebuilding After the Fires is a powerful video miniseries that goes beyond headlines to follow the people on the ground leading LA County’s recovery. These videos highlight the critical work of union labor, public officials, and local communities rebuilding hope, one job site at a time.

From hazmat cleanup crews tackling toxic debris, union workers and contractors laying the foundation for safer communities, and local legislators coordinating the comeback, each episode offers an unfiltered look at the challenges, grit, and solidarity driving the rebuilding of LA County.

Rebuild SoCal Partnership is the presenting sponsor for the LA Times’ newest podcast, Rebuilding Los Angeles. The mini-series videos are included at the end of every episode. You can watch and listen to the powerful stories on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.