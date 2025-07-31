From Heartbreak to Hope: One Man’s Journey to Rebuild His Family Home

This video follows Sergio Lambert, a leader in the Los Angeles Carpenters Union, whose life was upended when the Eaton Fire destroyed his family’s home in Altadena.

The fire swept through his neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. on January 8, 2025. Sergio’s first move was to evacuate his parents from the home they had lived in for over 35 years.

“Once I saw the fire coming, my immediate instinct was to evacuate my parents... I just started knocking and kicking doors in, and we made it out in the blink of time,” said Lambert.

In the 10 minutes that followed he knocked on neighbors’ doors to alert them before the house was consumed by flames. The loss was huge, decades of memories and family history gone.

“I haven’t come up here too much because it’s very hard... but the good memories are here. That’s what keeps us afloat,” said Sandra Molina, Sergio’s Mother.

We caught up with the immediate aftermath where help from the Los Angeles Carpenters Union arrived fast. They brought water, food, shelter and a $5,000 donation to help his family.

This is a full circle moment for Sergio who credits the union’s apprenticeship program with turning his life around and giving him a career and purpose.

“These are the hands of a skilled carpenter... I’m committed and I made a promise to my parents that as a skilled carpenter I will build this house back even if it’s with my own two hands,” said Lambert.

Now, surveying the damage, Sergio Lambert is not defeated. Among the ashes lies his tile saw, a reminder of the work he put into the house before. He lost his tools and his home but he’s holding onto the promise he made to his parents he’s holding onto his promise to build a new foundation for his family.