Rebuilding Hope in Altadena: Inside the Eaton Fire Cleanup with Anvil Builders

When a fire rips through a neighborhood, the real work begins after the flames are out and the cleanup starts. Anvil Builders, led by CEO Alan Guy, has been on the ground in Altadena for months helping the community clean up and rebuild after the Eaton Fire.

They’re not just hauling away debris, they’re sifting through the remnants of people’s lives. It’s a big job, one that involves a thousand truckloads of material a day and separating recyclables like metal and concrete from hazardous ash and soil.

It’s a long and hard process but for the team at Anvil Builders it’s the human element that really matters.

Clearing a burned down home is an emotional and personal process. The crews at Anvil know they’re not just clearing a worksite, they’re standing in what used to be a family’s entire world.

They’ve found everything from wedding rings to family heirlooms in the rubble. It’s a big responsibility they don’t take lightly. As Anvil foreman Philip Thompson says the connection with homeowners goes far beyond the job description.

“We’ve actually prayed with people to help them through the process. We’ve cried with them. Again, very emotional but that’s how touching this is for all of us,” said Philip Thompson, Anvil foreman.

This tough work creates a special bond between the crew and the community they’re serving. In a cool display of gratitude the people who have lost everything are often the ones bringing donuts to the workers.

“Super cool to see the appreciation from people that have lost everything,” said Alan Guy, CEO of Anvil Builders. “They’re the ones that lost everything and they’re bringing our guys and girls donuts, which is really cool to see.”

This is how the real recovery starts. It’s not about building new homes, it’s about rebuilding a community’s spirit and finding hope together.