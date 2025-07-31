How One Woman is Rebuilding Her Life and Her Community in Altadena

This video is about Sandra Molina, a single mom of three who turned her life around with the help of the Laborers Union. Her day starts at 4:00 a.m. where she’s already getting ready for her 12 hour shift as a hazmat worker. A tough job she loves. Her journey wasn’t easy.

After becoming addicted to drugs at 17, Sandra spent years living on the streets. The turning point came when she found out she was pregnant at 22. That changed everything.

Deciding to build a better future for her child and eventually all three of her kids, she found an opportunity through the Laborers Union apprenticeship program. The program gave her skills and a new start.

Today Sandra is part of a crew in Altadena clearing ash and debris from properties destroyed by disaster. It’s hard work, physical work, she has to suit up in protective gear and handle contaminated materials, but for Sandra it’s deeply meaningful. She finds a connection between her own life’s reconstruction and the work she does every day.

“It feels good to be here and to be doing something for the community,” she said. “Because once the ash and debris removal has happened to the property, that means the homeowner can come and reclaim it and start thinking about rebuilding.”

Everything Sandra does is for her three kids. They are the reason she kept going when everything felt impossible.

“When I felt like everything was going to swallow me whole I would look over at them and I’d be like I can’t give up. I have three people depending on me.”

Now she can provide for them in ways she never thought possible – a stable home, school supplies and money in the bank. Her oldest daughter Abigail sees the sacrifice and dedication firsthand and knows how hard her mom works to give them a better life.

Sandra is not just rebuilding homes for others, she’s building a foundation for the next generation.