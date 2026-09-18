It’s been more than a year since the Eaton and Palisades Fires. And since then, Southern California Edison has focused on recovery initiatives including the launch of a new one-stop resource center designed to help Altadena community members navigate the rebuild and recovery process. To hear more about SCE’s commitment to help communities recover and rebuild, host Audrey Ngo speaks with Edison International president & CEO Pedro Pizarro, SCE executive vice president and COO Jill Anderson and Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros, who designed the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program. They’ll discuss how SCE is supporting the Altadena and Malibu communities’ recovery and rebuilding efforts, the community’s role in shaping the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program, steps SCE is taking to strengthen its wildfire mitigation approach and the launch of the Altadena Rebuild and Community Hub.