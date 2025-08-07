New Mixed-Media Exhibition Brings L.A. Artists into the Spotlight

Sidecar Gallery , an exhibition space located next to Night Gallery’s North campus in Downtown Los Angeles, is offering a new and highly engaging exhibition, “From Common Ground,” to view this month through August 23. The group features work by 10 visionary Los Angeles-area artists, and made possible by a generous grant Fondation Valmont .

“From Common Ground” is the culmination of Valmont’s Rebuilding Through Art initiative, which donated $100,000 in proceeds to the artists through its Beverly Hills boutique.

The initiative began in the wake of the devastating January wildfires that decimated the communities of Altadena and Pacific Palisades. Valmont’s generous donation aided these artists whose lives and livelihoods were upended by the event.

The exhibition features not only a highly varied series of themes but also many forms of media and styles opened on July 12, 2025 and featured a private reception at La Maison Valmont on Rodeo Drive and a performance by Marcos Lutyens .

1 2 3 1. Alice Könitz (Nik Massey) 2. The gallery space. (Ed Mumford) 3. Kenturah Davis (Nik Massey)

The show explores a robust variety of notable subjects, from artistic debates about how abstraction can be used in painting or how individual experiences come from our exposure to the natural world to a more real-world thought starter about water use and land rights in the American Southwest, including right here in Southern California. Regardless of theme, the art matches Fondation Valmont’s mission to promote the art of today while supporting the intellectual discussions that it fosters from its display.

Brad Eberhard (Nik Massey)

Artists featured in the From Common Ground exhibition include Sarah Awad, Marwa Abdul-Rahman, Mira Dancy, Kenturah Davis, Brad Eberhard, Asher Hartman, Alice Könitz, Ruby Neri, Laura Howard Parker, Camilla Taylor, Patricia Valencia, Emmett Walsh and Eric Zammitt.

Salim Moore, the academic curator at Pomona College’s Benton Museum curated the From Common Ground show. The artists were assembled by a partnership between Fondation Valmont, Luteyns, and Night Gallery.

Fondation Valmont has a very precise mission: promoting art in all its forms. This is shaped by the values offered by Valmont , its parent company: which include quality, aesthetics, generosity and sustainability.

1 2 1. Video Still: “There It Is, Take It!” by Patricia Valencia and Emmett Walsh. 2. (Ed Mumford)

Asher Hartman (Ed Mumford)

Didier Guillon

Valmont president Didier Guillon finds it imperative to build bridges and understand the nuance that shapes both cosmetics and the visual arts. His efforts to do so came to fruition in 2015, when the rich depth and scope of these projects led to the birth of Fondation Valmont.

In 2019, the institution made Venice its permanent home, in a 16th-century Rococo Renaissance home: Palazzo Bonvicini, also known as The Intimate Museum . Fondation Valmont also offers travelling exhibitions worldwide.