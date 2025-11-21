Why Do Thousands of Los Angeles Area Seniors Love Their Healthcare When So Many Don’t?

They’re seen and heard. And they get the treatments they need.

4 in 5 older adults say the healthcare system isn’t prepared for their needs.¹ 94% say quality of life matters more than just living longer.

(rawpixel.com / McKinsey)

In today’s complicated world of healthcare, the answer to why so many L.A. seniors are happy with theirs is simple: they have doctors and hospitals that understand their unique needs, not only medically, but as people.

Ask any patient of PIH Health what it is about their care that’s so different. They’ll tell you they always feel seen and listened to by their doctors, that quality of life is a consideration in every treatment, and they can receive care in their language, including Spanish and Korean. They’ll also tell you PIH Health has the advanced treatments seniors need.





In the community for more than 60 years

It’s no surprise that PIH Health is so attuned to the people it cares for. It grew up with them. Since 1959, the organization has grown to include PIH Health Whittier Hospital, PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Downtown Los Angeles, and an extensive physician network delivering care throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Trust that comes from continuity

In addition to bringing continuous care to its communities, PIH Health brings continuity of care to every patient. From preventive screenings and primary care to specialty services, urgent care, and hospital services, as well as home health and hospice care, patients and families count on PIH Health’s coordinated care. They really value that.

This hasn’t gone unnoticed in the wider healthcare universe. PIH Health has been recognized for clinical excellence in cardiac, orthopedic, and quality clinical care.

The preferred choice for senior care – PIH Health





(Jacob Ammentorp Lund)

When L.A. seniors look for a healthcare provider, they look for the right kind of care from leading physicians who understand their needs, culture, and expectations for convenience and continuity. That’s why they look for a Medicare plan that includes access to PIH Health.

PIH Health offers free Medicare guidance to seniors so they can understand their options and choose the right Medicare plan that includes PIH Health. To talk with someone about what matters most to your health, call 562.265.3419.

1AARP, 2022.

