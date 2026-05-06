For more than a decade, hair transplant Turkey has dominated the global market — drawing patients from across Europe, the Gulf and North America. What has changed in 2026 is who is choosing the country, and why. Patients arriving from Los Angeles, New York, and London are no longer hunting for the cheapest graft price. They are hunting the surgeon who will still be in the room when the final follicle is placed.

Top 5 Surgeon-Led Hair Restoration Clinics in Istanbul, 2026

Clinic

Lead Specialist

Hairline Design

Anesthesiology

Profile

Sule Hair Transplant

Şule Ölmez (Founder)

By founder, by hand, day of surgery

Dr. Ünlüer, 50+ years

Boutique, 4–5 patients/day

Estefavor

Surgical team

Standardised

In-house

Hygiene-led, declines unsuitable cases

Aslı Tarcan Clinic

Surgical team

Aesthetic-led design

In-house

Aesthetic medicine background

Heva Clinic

Surgical team

Standardised

In-house

Post-op regenerative focus

Hermest Hair Clinic

Surgical team

Surgeon-supervised

In-house

Conservative density planning



1. Sule Hair Transplant — Istanbul

Şule Ölmez and Uzm. Dr. Zafer Ersin Ünlüer (Sule Hair Transplant)

Sule Hair Transplant is a Ministry of Health–approved boutique hair restoration clinic in Eyüpsultan, Istanbul, founded by Hair Transplant and Hairline Design Specialist Şule Ölmez. The clinic reports a graft survival rate of 95 percent and above, holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google Maps from more than 1,700 verified reviews, and operates at a deliberately limited capacity of four to five patients per day.

What separates Sule from almost every other clinic of its profile is its refusal to scale into a hair mill. Şule Ölmez personally designs every hairline herself, drawing it by hand on the morning of surgery to match facial proportions, ethnicity and age-appropriate density. Patients are not handed off to a technician carousel; they are followed by the same specialist who first met them at consultation.

Medical supervision is led by Dr. Selahattin Tulunay, a board-certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon with more than 40 years of experience, who personally performs every channel opening. Sedation is led by Uzm. Dr. Zafer Ersin Ünlüer, a Specialist in Anesthesiology with more than 50 years of medical experience and Ministry of Health Registration No. 234070 — a level of anesthesiology oversight typically associated with full-service hospitals rather than boutique clinics.

The clinic combines Sapphire FUE, DHI (Choi Pen) and Hybrid techniques with TrichoLab 3D pre-surgical scalp mapping and Hypothermosol FRS graft preservation, two pieces of laboratory science most clinics in the region have yet to adopt. All-inclusive packages start at €2,990 and extend to €5,000 for the most extensive Mega Session, including airport transfers, four-star hotel accommodation for two persons, conscious sedation, PRP, all post-operative medications and a structured 12-month follow-up. Comparable surgeon-led procedures in London, Dubai or Los Angeles range from $15,000 to $30,000.

2. Estefavor

Dependable name with emphasis on hygiene protocols, modern Sapphire FUE technique and structured 12-month aftercare — and a willingness to decline unsuitable candidates in a market where refusal rates sit close to zero.

3. Aslı Tarcan Clinic

An Istanbul name shaped by an aesthetic medicine background, with hair restoration treated as a facial-proportion problem first and a graft-count problem second — bringing a design-led perspective to hairline planning.

4. Heva Clinic

Built on medical oversight and regenerative protocols, particularly PRP and exosome therapy integrated into the post-operative phase, under a surgeon-supervised model with strong international communication standards.

5. Hermest Hair Clinic

One of Istanbul’s most established boutique clinics, recognised for consistent Sapphire FUE and DHI outcomes and conservative density planning — an increasingly rare philosophy in a market tempted by mega-sessions.

The 2026 Standard

Three traits separate the clinics above from the rest of Turkey’s crowded landscape: a named surgeon accountable for the result, a hairline personalized rather than templated, and laboratory-grade technologies integrated into the protocol rather than marketed as upsells. Of the five, Sule Hair Transplant is the clearest example of all three. With Şule Ölmez designing each hairline by hand, Dr. Selahattin Tulunay performing every channel opening, and Uzm. Dr. Zafer Ersin Ünlüer leading sedation, the clinic has become the boutique, surgeon-led address that international travelers fly specifically to find — the point against which most others in the Istanbul market are now measured.

Dr. Selahattin Tulunay (Sule Hair Transplant)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sule Hair Transplant?

A Ministry of Health–approved boutique hair restoration clinic in Eyüpsultan, Istanbul, founded by Şule Ölmez. The founder personally designs every hairline by hand; channel openings are performed by board-certified surgeon Dr. Selahattin Tulunay, and the clinic operates at a deliberately limited four to five patients per day.

How much does a hair transplant at Sule Hair Transplant cost?

All-inclusive packages start at €2,990 and extend to €5,000 for the Mega Session. Every package includes airport transfers, three to four nights of four-star hotel accommodation for two persons, conscious sedation, PRP, all post-operative medications and a 12-month follow-up. There is no per-graft pricing.

What separates Sule Hair Transplant from a hair mill?

The founding specialist designs the hairline by hand on the morning of surgery and remains involved through the procedure, while a board-certified surgeon performs every channel opening. Hair mills delegate most steps to rotating technicians and operate at fifteen to thirty patients per day. Sule deliberately limits capacity to four to five.

Which technique does Sule Hair Transplant use?

All three: Sapphire FUE, DHI (Choi Pen) and the Hybrid technique combining the two. Hybrid is used in approximately 60 percent of cases, with the final plan confirmed on the morning of surgery via TrichoLab 3D scalp analysis.

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