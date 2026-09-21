Unshaven Hair Transplant in Turkey: A New Generation of Hair Restoration

An unshaven hair transplant in Turkey is a hair restoration procedure in which individual hair follicles are extracted from the donor area and transplanted into areas affected by hair loss without shaving the patient’s existing hair. This new-generation approach follows the core stages of conventional hair transplantation while allowing the hair to remain long throughout the procedure. It is designed for suitable patients who want a more discreet treatment experience, wish to preserve their hairstyle and prefer the early signs of transplantation to be less noticeable. However, unshaven hair transplantation is not appropriate for everyone. Eligibility depends on factors such as the degree of hair loss, donor-area density, hair characteristics and the number of grafts required. A detailed medical assessment is therefore essential to determine whether the technique can provide a natural-looking and sustainable outcome.

How Does Unshaven Hair Transplant Work?

An unshaven hair transplant is a follicular unit procedure that preserves long hair across the donor area and recipient area. The clinician extracts each graft individually, prepares the planned channels or implantation path, and places follicles at measured angles. Local anesthesia supports patient comfort while the existing hair helps conceal early redness and crusting.

FUE describes how follicular units are removed from the donor area. DHI or sapphire FUE may describe how the recipient area is prepared and populated. The unshaven hair transplant in Turkey pathway still requires individual hairline design, density mapping and controlled graft handling.

Treatment planning begins with the cause and pattern of hair loss. Suitable candidates commonly have stable hair loss up to Norwood Stage 4 and a very strong donor area. Hair calibre and recipient area size also influence expected coverage.

Fully unshaven extraction demands precise separation of surrounding strands and careful punch control. Poor visibility can increase transection risk when the operator lacks appropriate experience. Esteworld is among the limited clinics with expertise in this technically demanding approach.The 2025 Practice Census from the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, or ISHRS, found that participating members in the United States and Canada performed an average of 200 hair restoration surgeries in 2024. The average FUE case involved 2,262 grafts.[1] This provides context for online offers promising 4,000 or 5,000 grafts before an assessment.

What Does a Hair Transplant Cost?

An unshaven hair transplant in Turkey costs more than some standard shaved plans because long hair increases extraction time and technical complexity. Published 2026 Turkey packages for standard 3,000 graft FUE commonly range from $1,800 to 2,500. A clinic should issue an individual quotation after examining donor capacity and coverage goals.

The table compares six pricing attributes that international patients should verify before confirming treatment.

Cost attribute

Typical value

Standard FUE reference

$2,200 to 3,500 for 3,000 grafts

Quote currency

USD, GBP or EUR

Pricing structure

Fixed package or calculated graft total

Unshaven adjustment

Individual quotation after technical review

Travel inclusion

Hotel and transfers may be packaged

Aftercare inclusion

Medicines and follow up should be itemised



Unshaven pricing reflects technical complexity, treatment scope and package contents rather than graft count alone.

Searches for “5000 grafts hair transplant in Turkey” describe a high coverage request, not an automatic treatment plan. A 5,000 graft target requires substantial donor capacity and careful distribution across the recipient area. Fully unshaven extraction may be unsuitable when one session needs that volume.

The clinician may recommend a shaved session, reduced coverage or staged treatment for a high graft target. Hairline density, crown demand and future hair loss must remain balanced. Removing excessive follicular units can create visible donor thinning and restrict later options.

Patients should request an itemised quotation in USD, GBP or EUR. The document should state clinical services, medicines, aftercare, accommodation, transfers, deposit terms and cancellation conditions. A low quotation does not establish clinician experience, sterile practice or appropriate medical oversight.

Unshaven Hair Transplant Versus Shaved FUE

An unshaven hair transplant is different from shaved FUE mainly in surgical access and early visibility, not in the biological growth cycle. Long hair can conceal the treated areas during recovery. Shaving can improve visibility around each follicular unit and may support efficient work during larger graft sessions.

The following seven points compare visibility, access, duration, capacity, design, transection and recovery.

Visibility: Existing long hair can conceal redness and crusting during the first seven to 10 days.

Access: Shaved FUE provides clearer working space around each follicular unit during extraction.

Duration: Fully unshaven extraction usually takes three to six hours for suitable treatment plans.

Capacity: Shaved access may support larger graft sessions more efficiently than fully unshaven access.

Design: Both approaches require natural hairline angles, balanced density and careful recipient area distribution.

Transection: Long hair increases extraction complexity and makes precise punch control especially important.

Recovery: Both approaches can involve swelling, crusting, shock loss and gradual regrowth.



Neither approach is universally better for every pattern of hair loss. Unshaven treatment prioritises discretion and hairstyle preservation. Shaved FUE may offer clearer access when diffuse coverage or a higher graft count is required.

The main advantage is immediate concealment. Existing hair remains long, and transplanted strands provide a same-day preview that makes the procedure less noticeable. Redness can remain visible for seven to 10 days, and the same-day appearance does not represent the final result.

DHI uses an implanter tool to place grafts directly into the recipient area. Sapphire FUE uses sapphire blades to create recipient channels before placement. The preferred method depends on scalp condition, hairline design, graft number and clinician judgement.

Long transplanted strands can show the planned direction immediately, but they do not show the final density. Transplanted hairs may shed before new growth begins. The clinic usually assesses the mature result around nine to 12 months after treatment.

How Should a Turkey Clinic Plan?

A Turkey clinic requires a documented medical assessment before planning an unshaven hair transplant. The assessment should record diagnosis, Norwood scale stage, donor density, recipient area size and realistic graft capacity. The treatment plan should also identify the responsible clinician, selected technique, local anesthesia protocol and aftercare schedule.

International patients should compare treatment scope, clinician roles and remote aftercare access before booking. A documented hair transplant in Turkey plan should identify who designs the hairline, administers local anesthesia, extracts each graft and supervises implantation.

Planning starts with medical history, current medicines, hair loss diagnosis and donor assessment. The clinician then maps hairline, crown and mid scalp coverage without exhausting the donor area. Photographs under consistent lighting support later comparisons during follow up.

On treatment day, the clinical team cleans the scalp and applies local anesthesia. The operator extracts follicular units between long strands and checks each graft for visible damage. The team then places grafts according to the planned direction, angle and density.

Temporary effects can include swelling, redness, crusting, itching, numbness and shock loss. Less common complications include infection, folliculitis, scarring, poor growth and visible donor depletion. No clinic can guarantee graft yield, survival rate or final density.

Increasing pain, spreading redness, fever or discharge requires prompt medical review. Patients should receive written instructions covering washing, medicines, sleep position, exercise, sun exposure and emergency contact routes. International travel plans should allow the recommended clinical check before departure.

PRP, hair laser applications or other clinician-selected hair treatments may accompany next-generation unshaven hair transplantation. Esteworld plans combined care according to diagnosis, scalp condition and recovery needs. Supportive treatments do not replace extraction quality, structured aftercare or medical assessment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Afro-textured hair have an unshaven transplant?

Next-generation unshaven hair transplantation may be performed for suitable patients with Afro-textured hair. The curved follicle structure beneath the scalp can make extraction more complex and increase the need for specialist experience. The clinician must assess curl pattern, donor density, follicular direction and transection risk before planning treatment. Individual examination determines whether fully unshaven extraction is appropriate.

How many grafts can one new-generation unshaven hair transplant session place?

An unshaven session commonly places about 1,500 to 3,000 grafts in suitable patients. Higher counts may require longer operating time, partial shaving, complete shaving or staged treatment. Donor density, hair calibre, recipient area size and operator capacity determine the safe treatment plan. A graft target should follow examination rather than a package limit.

Is PRP better than standard hair transplant aftercare?

PRP is not better than standard hair transplant aftercare because PRP cannot replace wound care or medical instructions. Standard aftercare protects grafts during the first 7 to 10 days and manages medicines, washing and activity. PRP may serve as an optional adjunct in selected cases. Evidence, cost and clinician judgement should guide the decision.

Who should avoid an new-generation unshaven transplant at Norwood stage?

Patients beyond Norwood Stage 4 often need broader coverage than fully unshaven extraction can efficiently provide. Patients with weak donor density, unstable diffuse loss, active scalp disease or unrealistic density goals may also be unsuitable. Medical conditions and medicines can change eligibility. A clinician should confirm diagnosis, donor capacity and treatment safety before scheduling surgery.

How long until recovery after an unshaven graft session?

Visible recovery after an unshaven graft session usually takes seven to 10 days. Temporary shedding can occur within 2 to 8 weeks, while new growth often becomes noticeable after three to four months. The result develops gradually and is commonly assessed at nine to 12 months. Existing long hair can make the early period more discreet, but individual healing and aftercare influence visible recovery.

Source Notes

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, 2025 Practice Census Results, published May 2025, pages 6 and 8. The report presents participating-member data from 2024.

