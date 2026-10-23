Thai SELECT Festival Returns to Los Angeles for 2026 with ‘A Full Moon of Thai Tastes’

Actors Keng Harit and Namping Napatsakorn headline a celebration of authentic Thai food, games and culture on Nov. 22

Before you do turkey this Thanksgiving, go for some Thai!

Fans of Thai food, Thai culture and Thai entertainment will have one more reason to circle a date before Thanksgiving week. Thai SELECT Festival Los Angeles returns on Nov. 22, 2026, bringing Thai SELECT restaurants, cultural activities and a special appearance by Thai actors Keng Harit and Namping Napatsakorn, known as KengNamping, together for a day of celebration.

This year’s theme, “A Full Moon of Thai Tastes,” takes its inspiration from Loy Krathong, the Thai festival known for its glowing lanterns, floating offerings and spirit of gratitude and renewal. The festival carries that same feeling into Los Angeles, with food at the center and an open invitation for everyone to gather around it.

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Experience bold flavors. Explore Thai SELECT Festival Los Angeles for certified dining, cultural games and guest stars. Watch the video now!

A Guide to Authentic Thai Dining

At the heart of the festival is Thai SELECT, a certification mark awarded by Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce to recognize authentic Thai restaurants and food products, including ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals. For L.A. diners, the Thai SELECT mark offers a simple way to discover authentic Thai flavors, whether dining at a restaurant that celebrates the tastes, ingredients and techniques of Thai cooking or bringing a slice of Thailand home with Thai food products.

Southern California has the largest Thai community in the U.S., and it has done a great deal to shape how Angelenos eat. The festival, organized on behalf of Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, is designed to celebrate that connection: the quality, variety and cultural heritage of Thai food, and the restaurants that bring it to tables across Southern California.

Visitors can discover authentic Thai cuisine from participating Thai SELECT restaurants, including Bhan Kanom Thai, Bangkok Ladle, Blue Elephant Restaurant, Coco’s Kanom Thai, Chao Krung Thai, Heng Heng Chicken Rice, Jitlada, Lum Ka Naad Thai Cuisine, Luv2Eat Thai Bistro, Narai Thai Cuisine, Pink Pepper Thai, Saoha Khao Soi Thai Cuisine, Thai Central Cuisine and Thai Chaiyo!.

Keng & Namping Take the Spotlight

A key highlight of this year’s festival is the appearance of special guests KengNamping, whose superfans (known as Ohohs) are expected to make the trip from across Los Angeles and beyond for a glimpse of the famed Thai pair.

It’s a rare chance to share a day of food and fun with the duo in Los Angeles. For first-time visitors, it’s an easy introduction to the warmth and energy that have helped Thai entertainment build such a loyal following.

More Than a Meal

Beyond the food, the festival offers a lively, family-friendly atmosphere with games, cultural activities and surprises throughout the celebration. It’s a welcoming space for the Thai-American community to celebrate their heritage, and for adults, kids and every other type of curious food lover to experience it with them.

Arriving just ahead of the holiday season, the festival is a chance to slow down, gather with friends and family and taste something rooted in tradition before the Thanksgiving rush begins.

Plan Your Visit

What: Thai SELECT Festival Los Angeles 2026 – “A Full Moon of Thai Tastes”

– “A Full Moon of Thai Tastes” When: Saturday, Nov. 22, 2026

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2026 Where: The Pavilion, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles 90067

The Pavilion, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles 90067 Special guests: KengNamping @ The Pavilion

KengNamping @ The Pavilion Highlights: Authentic Thai food from Thai SELECT restaurants, games, cultural activities and surprises