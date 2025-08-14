Newport Pagnell to Goodwood: Restoring My Aston Martin V600

I guess we can blame Bond for this. James Bond. Like so many kids of his generation, Elliott Broidy grew up in the 1960s fantasizing about being the man in the immaculate tux with the Silver Birch Aston Martin DB5. That car, for him, was a symbol of elegance, power and possibility – and a dream that planted itself early.

He remains hooked to this day. And who can blame him? There is something about an Aston Martin that you don’t find in any other car. They’re not always the fastest, nor the most agile – but they have soul. The interiors feel crafted by hand, not machine. You’re not just buying a car; you’re buying into a story, a legacy. Aston Martin is older than Bentley, while Ferrari and Lamborghini are young upstarts by comparison. Even Rolls-Royce, which predates Aston Martin, never raced, while Aston Martin has been on the track since before it sold road cars to customers.

Racing runs deep in the company’s DNA. Its early entries into motorsport were often underfunded but fiercely determined, with victories snatched from more dominant teams. Today, with a new state-of-the-art factory, wind tunnel and the legendary Adrian Newey at the design helm, Aston Martin looks poised to write another racing chapter – but it’s the past Broidy has always been drawn to.

Of all the Astons, the ones that resonate most with him are those built at Newport Pagnell. This year marks 70 years of production at that iconic factory in Buckinghamshire. It was here that David Brown introduced a new era of Aston Martins, starting with the DB4 in the late 1950s, which evolved into the DB5. These weren’t just new models – they represented a new philosophy: combining speed, elegance and craftsmanship in a uniquely British way.

In 2023, Broidy bought his own DB5, which is currently undergoing a full nut-and-bolt restoration. But that story – as steeped in heritage as it is – will be told another time. Because there was another Aston Martin that haunted him, quietly but insistently, ever since he first saw it over two decades ago: the V8 Vantage Le Mans V600.

In 2000, Broidy found himself standing in a London dealership, staring in awe at a V600. He recalls realizing immediately it was unlike anything else he had ever seen. It was shown in 1999 and just 40 were made – one for each year since Aston Martin’s historic win at the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours. To put that in perspective, that’s just four more cars than the total number of Ferrari 250 GTOs, the most valuable of all Ferraris. The V600 was the company’s first road car to claim a top speed of 200 mph, boasting 600bhp output from a 5.3-litre supercharged V8 engine. At the time, it was the most powerful car offered for sale by a mainstream manufacturer, dwarfing the 479bhp of the 550 Maranello, Ferrari’s most powerful car of the era.

But numbers alone never define an Aston Martin. This car was the final, most potent expression of Tadek Marek‘s legendary V8 engine, which first ran in 1965, was installed in the DBS V8 in 1969 and went on to become Aston’s staple motor for the next 25 years. It was also the last engine to be entirely designed in-house by Aston Martin. The V600’s chassis was a direct descendant of the DBS platform, even retaining its wheelbase. The Superleggera construction techniques, first used in the DB4, still lingered beneath the surface. Every piece of it was built by hand at Newport Pagnell, making it not just a swan song but a summation of everything that had come before. In this one car lay the history of Aston Martin production at Newport Pagnell in the 20th century, as well as a glimpse at the future direction of the company.

So, it became his goal: One day, Broidy would own a V600. But with only 40 in existence, it would need to be the right one. No compromises.

That car didn’t emerge until 2024. On the 25th anniversary of the V600’s creation – after over two decades of waiting – he finally found it. Chassis #09 of 40, just 8,000 miles on the odometer since it was released from the Aston Martin works on December 15, 1999. Named after its original owner, Eric Wright, the car is painted in a deep, dark green hue (often confused with what some call “British racing green” though no such color exists), unique to this car, with piped green trim, green Wilton carpets edged in Onslow Forest Green with a green Alcantara headliner. Factory-fit optional extras included Burr Elm facias, a fuel filler key and personalized sill plaques naming the original owner and confirming it to be car #09 of 40.

Even among this already rare breed, it stood apart. But for Broidy, it wasn’t enough for it to be great. It had to be flawless. The restoration wasn’t about modification – it was about precision, about bringing it back to exactly how it left Newport Pagnell, only better. And because he planned to drive it regularly in the U.S. – since a car like this, he says, is only at its most beautiful when it’s doing what it was designed to do - a left-hand drive conversion was essential.

Broidy turned to trusted hands in England. His friend Gil Holt introduced him to Matthew Hill Coach Trimming, who undertook the meticulous conversion process. Beyond the LHD change, they were tasked with redoing the electrics, decoking the engine and replacing its valve seals. Every detail mattered.

Cosmetically, the car was in very good condition, but not perfect. Minor corrosion on the doors and wheel arches, a few stone chips – all typical, but unacceptable in a car of this pedigree. Shaun Hayward at Hayward Classics took over. He executed a complete respray, re-applied the protective underbody coating and restored the Dymag magnesium alloy wheels. He also refurbished the clutch, fine-tuned the suspension and rebuilt the massive AP Racing brakes.

Then there was the under-bonnet cover needed for the left-hand drive conversion. None could be sourced – not from Aston Martin, not from original suppliers. So, Jon Davy of CD Equipment created one from scratch, reverse-engineering a mirror image of the original and even making the tooling required to fabricate it. It took an enormous amount of time and work, but perfection has no shortcuts. It had to be done to get it right.

With everything complete, there was only one thing left to do: Drive it. And there was only one place worthy of that first outing – Goodwood.

The Goodwood Motor Circuit is hallowed ground. It’s where Aston Martin’s racing team achieved true greatness in the most implausible circumstances. In 1959, having skipped the World Sports Car Championship to focus on Le Mans, the company unexpectedly found itself in contention for the title. Stirling Moss offered to pay personally for a car to be sent to the Nürburgring round – and won. Then, as if by serendipity, Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori delivered victory at Le Mans. The World Champion title suddenly hinged entirely on the final round, and that would take place at Goodwood.

During the race, after taking an early lead and poised to win, Moss’ car suddenly caught fire during a pit stop, sending the Aston Martin garage up in flames with it. In a stunning display of determination, the team persuaded a private Aston Martin customer to withdraw from the race so his pit could be taken over. Then, another Aston further back was called in, and its driver was replaced by Moss with instructions to drive flat out. He did, securing both the race and the World Sportscar Championship for Aston Martin, beating Ferrari, Porsche, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

Driving his V600 on that same track was surreal, a bucket-list moment Broidy will never forget. The thunder of the V8, amplified by the whine of the twin superchargers, filled the air. Despite its sheer power, the car was predictable, planted and communicative. It didn’t intimidate – it inspired. In those moments, pushing it through Goodwood’s fast, flowing corners, he felt entirely connected to the machine and the legacy it carried.

To be certain everything was as it should be, Broidy invited a journalist who had tested the V600 back when it first launched 25 years ago to drive it. After his drive, he turned to him and said it felt exactly the same. That was all the confirmation he needed. A bucket-list moment, indeed.

Others may be faster, lighter, more advanced. But he doesn’t care. What Broidy wants is a car where the passion of its creators can be heard in the exhaust note, seen in the craftsmanship and felt in the steering wheel. He wants a car with a story that stretches back generations. On that day at Goodwood, behind the wheel of his V600, he knew he didn’t just drive a car – he fulfilled a dream a quarter century in the making.

And, for a brief moment, he felt like he had stepped into the frame of a Bond film, only this time, it was real.