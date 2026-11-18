The California Avocado Commission’s call for seasonal tariffs on Mexican avocados rests on a flawed premise: that restricting imports will protect California growers. But decades of economic evidence tell a different story.

Mexican avocados have helped build a thriving U.S. market, sustain year-round consumer demand and generate significant economic activity across California. Imposing seasonal tariffs would put those benefits at risk without addressing the underlying challenges facing California growers.

The economic stakes are substantial.

A new analysis by Texas A&M University found that Mexican Hass avocado imports generated an estimated $968.2 million in California economic output during fiscal year 2025/26, contributed $580.9 million to the state’s GDP and supported 5,325 California jobs. Those imports also generated $357 million in labor income and $172.5 million in federal, state and local taxes.

This represents economic activity within California businesses, including wholesalers, retailers, transportation companies, warehouses, restaurants and service providers.

Nationally, the picture is equally compelling. The same study found that $3.2 billion in Mexican Hass avocado imports generated $7.1 billion in U.S. economic output, contributed $4.4 billion to GDP and supported more than 37,000 American jobs.

For every dollar of Mexican Hass avocado imports, $2.21 in economic activity was generated across the United States.

These figures raise a fundamental question: Why impose barriers on a trade relationship that delivers such substantial economic value to California and the U.S.?

The argument for seasonal tariffs also overlooks an important reality: Mexican imports and California production are not inherently in competition with one another.

First, the assumption that Mexican imports have come at the expense of California production overlooks how the U.S. avocado market has evolved. The growth of Mexican imports has occurred alongside a significant expansion in American avocado consumption, creating a larger market for both origins rather than simply shifting demand away from California growers.

The same holds true for pricing. Increased Mexican supply does not automatically mean lower prices for California growers. Avocado prices are influenced by seasonal availability, consumer demand and broader market conditions, making it overly simplistic to blame Mexican imports for the pricing pressures California producers may face.

This matters because the rationale for seasonal tariffs assumes that restricting Mexican supply would translate into better outcomes for California growers. Such a trade-off does not exist.

Second, California and Mexico have historically played complementary roles in supplying the American market.

California’s primary avocado production window runs from April through August, while Mexican shipments have historically been strongest outside those months. Mexican avocados help fill supply gaps when California production is limited, ensuring retailers, restaurants and consumers can access fresh avocados throughout the year.

While shipments from both origins can overlap, Mexico is the only producer with the scale, proximity and year-round availability needed to consistently meet America’s growing demand for avocados. This reliable supply has helped transform avocados into an everyday staple, supporting a thriving market in which California growers also participate.

Seasonal tariffs would disrupt that balance. Rather than increasing California production, they would introduce additional costs and uncertainty into a highly integrated supply chain built to meet American consumer demand year-round.

Third, year-round Mexican availability has helped create a much larger U.S. avocado market, one in which California growers also participate.

(Avocadoes from Mexico)

Since the late 1990s, U.S. avocado consumption has increased approximately 666%, reaching 3.25 billion pounds in the 2024/25 marketing year. Per-capita consumption has climbed from 1.52 pounds to 9.5 pounds annually.

This growth did not happen by accident. Consistent supply, sustained industry promotion by Avocados From Mexico – the Mexican industry’s marketing arm - and evolving consumer demand.

Reliable year-round availability has been essential to building sustained consumer demand, benefiting retailers, restaurants and producers across the industry. And with avocados featured at the center of the new food pyramid – per the latest U.S. dietary guidelines – Mexico’s unique ability to supply avocados at scale year-round is key for American households to put those recommendations into practice. Restricting Mexican imports would not address the fundamental realities of California avocado production, including weather variability, rising costs and seasonal limitations, nor would it guarantee stronger returns for local growers.

Over nearly three decades, Mexico and the United States have built a highly integrated avocado supply chain that supports thousands of California jobs and generates substantial economic value. Seasonal tariffs would threaten that partnership, potentially raising costs for businesses and consumers while disrupting a cross-border trade relationship built on decades of cooperation and shared growth.

California’s avocado industry deserves solutions grounded in economic reality, not policies that threaten the market on which so many American businesses and consumers depend on.

Ad Paid for by The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM)

