How California Became a Shining Example for Global Solar Adoption

Discover why 2025 is the best year to go solar for homeowners and take advantage of the state’s 30% tax credit.

A few years ago, Fountain Valley homeowner Jason unfolded his energy bill and shook his head. Each month seemed to bring new highs, but that summer was particularly rough. Utility bills in Orange County are generally higher than the California average as well as the national average. But that month, Jason realized things weren’t going to get cheaper until he took action.

Months later in Westminster, couple Tim and Yvonne regarded their Christmas lights with mixed feelings. Every year the couple would string up hundreds of twinkling bulbs across their home. It was a tradition they held close to their hearts. It had also become rather expensive to maintain. One month, they paid a bill of $375 for that privilege.

It took only a few weeks for these homeowners to arrive at the same conclusion. Separately, they reached out to their local AMECO Solar & Roofing representative and had panels installed on their homes.

Remember, these weren’t dedicated environmentalists looking to lower their carbon footprints – nor were they experts familiar with the intricacies of photovoltaic (PV) panels. They were just regular families looking for cost-savings. It just so happened that, within this process of trying to save some money, they became early adopters of California’s massive solar push.

California: A “Golden State” for Solar Energy

Across the Golden State, homes and commercial establishments are going solar. The state ranks first in solar power adoption in the United States, and is often compared to other nations rather than other states in the overall rankings.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says California now produces 31% of its electricity through solar power. During the first quarter of 2025, the total installed capacity has touched 49,000 MW, local investment has exceeded billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of jobs have been created.

For our homeowners earlier, however, these statistics don’t mean as much as the immediate financial impact of their decision. Yvonne and Tim were able to cut their bills by 60%, enough to plan an extra vacation each year. Jason saw similar savings: enough to offset the 40¢/kWh he had been spending previously.

Stories like these are becoming increasingly common. California’s abundance of sunlight, averaging well over 200 days a year, makes it a natural leader in solar production – in fact, the state leads in many other forms of renewable energy.

The California Energy Commission says the state is leading the national charge in achieving clean energy goals. In 2023, it reported that over 42% of retail electricity sales were served by RPS-certified renewable energy and set a target of 60% for 2030.

This is a huge jump that’s contributed immensely to savings for households and commercial establishments.

But, as we all know, the benefits of solar go far beyond lower bills. Solar energy, when coupled with a backup battery, helps reduce strain on the grid during peak demand, which is particularly helpful during heat waves, blackouts or wildfires. Each system creates a more decentralized, resilient power supply, meaning neighborhoods will be less vulnerable when the grid is under stress.

Then, of course, there are the environmental benefits. In 2021, electricity production contributed 11% of the state’s total CO2 emissions. The goal by 2045 is to bring that number down to zero. This achievement will be impossible without more homeowners going solar.

Tracing the 50-Year Overhaul

There are several reasons California has made such immense strides in solar adoption. The first is that its residents are naturally more inclined to be eco-conscious.

Across studies, trends show that Californians care deeply about sustainability and overwhelmingly prefer to buy from ethical brands. One survey estimates 59% of the state is concerned about climate change – 11 points higher than the national average of 48%.

A major reason for this is that for the last 50 years, California has been exposed to many of the dangers of climate change first-hand. Droughts are frequent, summers are getting warmer by the wire, and wildfires are causing more chaos than ever before.

But there’s a more invisible push for this widespread adoption; one that’s been in the making for over 50 years: the power of the community.

Since 1974, organizations like AMECO Solar & Roofing have been leading the charge in bringing renewable energy to more homes across the U.S.

Until very recently, solar panels were considered too expensive and out of reach for the “Average Joe.” They were also thought to be too weak to contribute any significant savings. It’s a mindset problem that continues to plague many parts of the world.

In California by contrast, homeowners are more aware than ever of the benefits of this form of energy. Organizations like AMECO Solar & Roofing have laid the groundwork for making this “alternative” energy source mainstream by installing thousands of solar panels on homes across the state.

The state has also benefited from major policy overhauls. The Energy Tax Act offered credits for solar panels as far back as 1978. In 1982, federal cuts led to an even bigger push, while former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Million Solar Roofs Program in 2004 urged Californians to install 3,000 MW of PVs by 2017.

Today, all these factors have come together to create a shining example for solar adoption. More California homeowners than ever before are aware of the benefits of adopting this renewable source of energy – and have access to technicians with years of experience to help with the “nitty-gritty” of installation.

Companies like AMECO Solar & Roofing have helped buck the trend, but the glory days may soon be coming to an end. By the end of 2025, a 30% solar tax credit homeowners have enjoyed for years will disappear as the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act comes into effect. Only those who install panels before 2026 will still reap the benefits. So for homeowners still on the fence, the signal is clear: now is the time to act.

