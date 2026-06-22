Six California Seniors Honored with CalHOPE Courage Award Scholarship for Extraordinary Resilience

Student-athletes across California face challenges every day, but these six young leaders have risen above extraordinary adversity, transforming their struggles into strength and purpose. Now, they are being honored as the newest recipients of the CalHOPE Courage Award Scholarship.

A Program with Purpose

Created in partnership with CalHOPE, a crisis support resource overseen by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS), and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), this scholarship program honors senior student-athletes who have overcome significant personal challenges while excelling in both athletics and academics. Each honoree receives a $2,500 scholarship, and their school’s athletic department receives a $500 grant to help inspire and support future student-athletes.

This program is about far more than financial support. It’s about hope, healing, and helping young Californians rewrite their stories with courage at the center.

Stories of Courage

The student-athletes honored this month include: Soloman Alexander (golf, St. Patrick–St. Vincent H.S.); Tiana Basulto (wrestling, Paso Robles H.S.); Vaughn Blunt (football/baseball, Kerman H.S.); Skyla Keophonexay (volleyball/basketball, Orange Glen H.S.); Eden Teclemariam (basketball, Castro Valley H.S.); and Henry Turner IV (basketball, McKinleyville H.S.).

This brings the total to 25 student-athletes awarded scholarships this year who have shared their stories to help inspire other young people. The 19 other honorees include: Anny Ambrosio (swimming, San Pedro, H.S.); Eusebio Andrade-Flores (soccer, Ukiah H.S.); Grace Clark (Hollister H.S.); Chloe Coad (swimming, Granite Bay H.S.); Gracianna DeFina (volleyball, Justin Siena H.S.); Christopher Delgado Rodriguez (swimming, Watsonville H.S.); Jasiel Estrada (tennis, Live Oak H.S.); Noa Eteauti-Edwards (basketball/track, Arcadia H.S.); Destiny Finley (basketball, San Lorenzo H.S.); Scarlette Fonseca (track Atascadero H.S.); Caiden Garcia (wrestling, La Cañada H.S.); Julian Lara (soccer, Orosi H.S.); Jaslene Massey (track/volleyball, Aliso Niguel H.S.); Andrea Mata Alejo (basketball/volleyball, Luis Valdez Leadership Academy); Rafiq Randall Jr. (football/track, Steele Canyon H.S.); Janie Trottier (flag football/basketball, California H.S.); Carter Upton (basketball, Agoura H.S.); Devin Williams (basketball, The Seed School of LA); and Nathan Woods (cross-country, Crawford H.S.).

The stories of many of the above 2026 scholarship recipients in are available to read HERE and HERE.

Soloman Alexander – Golf/Football (St. Patrick–St. Vincent High School)

Solomon grew up in a home marked by mental illness, addiction and family separation, an environment that created profound anxiety, grief, and emotional trauma. The loss of his father to a fentanyl overdose intensified those challenges. With the support of his family, his faith community, and counseling through Restoration Counseling Center, Solomon learned healthy coping strategies that helped him process his grief and regain stability. Counseling became a safe space where he rebuilt his confidence and sense of self. Now, Soloman hopes to use his experiences to uplift others facing similar struggles, offering empathy and encouragement. A standout athlete, he is a league champion golfer.

Tiana Basulto – Wrestling (Paso Robles High School)

Tiana’s childhood was marked by addiction, abuse, foster care, homelessness and the devastating loss of her mother to drug addiction when Tiana was just 5 years old. Years of instability and trauma weighed heavily on her mental health and sense of self-worth. Determined to change her trajectory, Tiana leaned on her faith and her own resilience to rebuild her life. She made remarkable strides. Where once she struggled in school, she is now a state champion wrestler on the honor roll.

Vaughn Blunt – Football/Baseball (Kerman High School)

Vaughn battled severe depression that led him to withdraw from sports, friends and school. Feeling overwhelmed and hopeless, he made the courageous decision to seek therapy, a step that became the turning point in his recovery. Through counseling and the steady support of his family, coaches and teammates, Vaughn gradually rebuilt his confidence and mental well-being. Football provided the structure, purpose, and sense of belonging he needed to reconnect with himself both academically and personally. A four-year varsity starter, multi-time Defensive Player of the Year, and league standout, Vaughn credits therapy and teamwork for helping him emerge from his darkest period with renewed strength.

Skyla Keophonexay – Volleyball/Basketball (Orange Glen High School)

Skyla faced significant anxiety and emotional trauma stemming from her parents’ divorce and a mentally distressing relationship with her father. As the oldest child in a single-parent household, she carried major responsibilities at home while balancing the demands of schoolwork and athletics. Through consistent therapy, Skyla learned to process her trauma, manage anxiety and rebuild her confidence. With steady support from her mother, teachers and trusted friends, she gradually felt safe enough to take on leadership roles she once feared. On the court she has been a valuable member of both the basketball and volleyball teams.

Eden Teclemariam – Basketball (Castro Valley High School)

After transferring to a new school and entering high school younger than many of her peers, Eden faced bullying, social isolation, and mounting anxiety that gradually eroded her confidence. Therapy became a crucial resource, giving her the tools to process emotional pain, manage stress, and rebuild her self-esteem. With ongoing counseling and strong support from her family, Eden made the difficult but necessary decision to transfer schools again, this time prioritizing her mental health and overall well-being. Through those challenges, along with athletic setbacks and injuries, she developed resilience, leadership and a powerful sense of self-advocacy. Today, Eden is the team captain, West Alameda County Conference Player of the Year, and North Coast Section Scholar Athlete.

Henry Turner IV – Basketball (McKinleyville High School)

During his sophomore year, Henry faced overwhelming stress and anxiety brought on by financial hardship and instability at home, all while trying to keep up with academics and athletics. Struggling with sleep, motivation, and growing emotional isolation, he kept his feelings hidden until a coach encouraged him to seek help. Through counseling, Henry learned to manage his anxiety, identify emotional triggers, and develop healthier coping skills. With the support of friends, family, teammates and coaches, he slowly rebuilt his confidence and discovered that true strength can come from vulnerability and resilience. Today, Henry is a varsity basketball player, a back-to-back Niclai Tournament champion, and the Big 5 MVP his senior year.

Why CalHOPE Matters

CalHOPE aligns with Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order addressing the alarming rise in suicides and the growing disconnection among young men and boys. This statewide effort focuses on reducing stigma, expanding access to mental health resources, and creating meaningful pathways to education, mentorship, and support.

Five-time NBA All-Star and former UCLA Bruins basketball standout Kevin Love, now a leading national voice in mental health advocacy, champions the program:

“Everyone is going through something we can’t see. Opening up taught me that none of us are truly alone,” Love says. “That’s why I’m proud to support CalHOPE. It shows young people that true courage comes from sharing your story.”

Learn more at https://www.calhopecourageawardscholarship.org/ .