A Strategic Partnership, New Leadership and A Pledge To Be Asia’s ‘Best’

China Airlines – and its dynamic president, Kevin Chen – launch Taiwan’s flagship carrier forward with style, efficiency and friendly service

LONG BEACH - China Airlines , the No. 1 Taiwanese airline is expanding its operations in the U.S., both with a new hub of operations and an exciting new partnership.

With a flourish of color and sound and flanked by flight attendants, the Taiwan-based airline and flag carrier announced on Monday, August 18 that they would be partnering with Southwest Airlines , one of the largest carriers in the U.S. and serving over 100 destinations, as well as operating a direct three-times-a-week flight from Phoenix to Taiwan.

China Airlines president Kevin Chen.

The goal, says China Airlines president Kevin Chen , is to open up a gateway to Taiwan and points beyond to an expanded segment of travelers from the U.S., as well as create a path for Asian travelers to explore the states with ease. “We have welcomed our partnership with Southwest Airlines to increase our West Coast gateway for China Airlines, to increase the efficiency for passenger travel, and also provide much better and convenient travel services,” said Chen.

Kevin Chen is the newly appointed president of China Airlines and a quick convert to its ethos as “the best carrier in Taiwan and a leader in Asia.” He is bullish about the partnership, which will connect the airline to Southwest’s many U.S. destinations and passengers through a single-ticket model and equally excited about their new service in Phoenix, where they will be the first Taiwanese carrier. He underscored the ease of travel, especially for first-timers on either airline, as purchasers need to only book airfare and will be seamlessly taken through the combined system to their destination without worrying about hassles like multiple tickets or luggage transfers.

The direct flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Taipei begin on December 3 of this year, connecting Asia with a vital regional business and passenger destination, said Chen. “Phoenix offers business opportunities in health care, technology and other areas which China Airlines is actively targeting and serving,” he said.

The announcement follows Chen’s ascension to the leadership role, which comes after serving on the China Airlines board and holding leadership roles at other airline companies. At 47, Chen admits that he is younger than the airline he serves, which celebrated its 66th year as a company in 2025. “How am I supposed to bring anything new to China Airlines?” Chen recalls asking himself.

The answer, he said, lies in being a cheerleader and chief motivator to his amazing team at the company, which employs over 10,000 people worldwide, from pilots to the flight attendants to maintenance and everything in between. “I think the most important thing is I can see in all my colleagues, my employees – they have a passion for the airline industry, so they enjoy the work,” he said. “They love travel.”

And, with a dash of famed Taiwanese hospitality, Chen says that first-time or longtime China Airlines passengers will be delighted by travel on the airline, which has also continued to evolve its in-flight experience under his leadership, from procuring new aircraft (the long-distance and highly advanced Airbus A350 XWB ) to refining the dining options, something Chen is also passionate about.

“Every time I eat delicious food, do you know what I’m thinking about?” he asked, smiling. “Can this become an in-flight meal?”

China Airlines continues to create some of the most delicious cuisine in the sky, and bolstered that reputation by adding a partnership with Hsu’s Ginseng , a Wisconsin-based grower of the natural herb and energy-boosting supplement. Ginseng is now used as an ingredient in China Airlines’ business-class meals, adding a bit of natural pep to those on long-haul transpacific flights.

Chen admits he is fueled by a lifelong passion for aviation. “It’s infectious, right?” he said. “If you enjoy the work, everyone is going to enjoy it. Walking into an airport or stepping inside an aircraft never gets old, I truly enjoy it.”

This infectiousness has shaped the airline as a whole, Chen says, as he’s seen positive changes even in the six months he’s been at the helm.

“I always tell my staff and colleagues, ‘I hope we can serve from the bottom of our hearts,’” he said.

“So, I remind them: Don’t worry – just serve from the bottom of your heart. And I’m sure the passengers can feel the authenticity of our commitment to them.”

