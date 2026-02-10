Meet the First Winners of the CalHOPE Courage Award Scholarship Program

Five Southern California student-athletes faced challenges that could have defined their futures. Instead, they turned adversity into strength, and today they’re being celebrated as the inaugural recipients of the CalHOPE Courage Award Scholarship Program, an initiative dedicated to promoting resilience and mental health among California’s youth.

A Program with Purpose

Created in partnership with CalHOPE, a crisis support resource overseen by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), this scholarship program honors student-athletes who have overcome personal hardships while excelling in sports and academics. Each honoree receives a $2,500 scholarship, and their high school athletic department earns a $500 grant to support future athletes.

Stories of Courage

The five winners -- Noa Eteauti-Edwards (basketball/track, Arcadia High School); Caiden Garcia (wrestling, La Cañada High School); Jaslene Massey (track/volleyball, Aliso Niguel High School); Rafiq Randall Jr. (football/track, Steele Canyon High School); and Carter Upton (basketball, Agoura High School) - exemplify what it means to rise above life’s toughest moments:

Noa Eteauti-Edwards (Arcadia High School)

After a devastating bike accident in third grade left Noa with a shattered skull, recovery seemed impossible. Four years later, with help from a mental health coach, Noa is a basketball and track star with Division 1 scholarship offers. “Slowly, I rebuilt my confidence and skills,” Noa says.

Caiden Garcia (La Cañada High School)

When wildfires destroyed his Pasadena home, wrestling-team captain Caiden organized a GoFundMe for his family and sought counseling to manage trauma. “Healing taught me to be grateful for my circumstances – no matter how dark they may be,” Caiden reflects.

Jaslene Massey (Aliso Niguel High School)

Kicked out of her father’s house at 14, Jaslene found refuge in sports. Now a standout discus thrower and volleyball player, she’s headed to the University of Oregon to play for the Ducks. This new chapter, she explains, “represents more than an education for me – it’s a way out, a step toward independence and an opportunity to rewrite my story.”

Rafiq Randall Jr. (Steele Canyon High School)

Two ACL tears tested Rafiq’s resolve, but with support from friends and family, he returned to varsity football and track. “True strength isn’t about how much you can lift; it’s about how you handle the moments when everything falls apart,” he shares.

Carter Upton (Agoura High School)

After losing his father to addiction, Carter battled depression and anxiety. Therapy and teamwork helped him heal. Now a starter on the Agoura High School boys’ basketball team, he reminds his teammates that “it’s OK to talk about how you feel. It’s OK to ask for help.”

Why It Matters

CalHOPE aligns with Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order addressing the alarming rise in suicides and disconnection among young men and boys. This statewide effort aims to reduce stigma, expand access to mental health resources, and create pathways to education and mentorship.

Five-time NBA All-Star and former UCLA Bruins basketball legend Kevin Love, a leading voice in mental health advocacy, champions the program:

“Everyone is going through something we can’t see. Opening up taught me that none of us are truly alone,” Love said. “That’s why I’m proud to support CalHOPE; it shows young people that true courage comes from sharing your story.”

Apply Today