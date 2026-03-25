Meet This Month’s Winners of the CalHOPE Courage Award Scholarship Program

Student-athletes across California face challenges every day, but these six young leaders rose above extraordinary adversity to demonstrate exceptional resilience. Rather than allowing hardship to define them, they transformed personal struggles into strength and purpose. Now, they are being recognized as recipients of a CalHOPE Courage Award Scholarship.

A Program with Purpose

Created in partnership with CalHOPE, a crisis support resource overseen by the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), this scholarship program honors senior student-athletes who have overcome personal hardships while excelling in sports and academics. Each honoree receives a $2,500 scholarship, and their high school athletic department earns a $500 grant to support future student-athletes.

This program is about more than financial assistance: It’s about hope, healing and rewriting the narrative for young Californians.

Stories of Courage

The six student-athletes being honored this month include: Gracianna DeFina (volleyball, Justin Siena H.S.); Jasiel Estrada (tennis, Live Oak H.S.); Destiny Finley (basketball, San Lorenzo H.S.); Julian Lara (soccer, Orosi H.S.); Janie Trottier (flag football/basketball, California H.S.); and Nathan Woods (cross-country, Crawford H.S.).

They join nine previous honorees announced in January: Anny Ambrosio (swimming, San Pedro, H.S.); Eusebio Andrade-Flores (soccer, Ukiah H.S.); Grace Clark (Hollister H.S.); Noa Eteauti-Edwards (basketball/track, Arcadia H.S.); Caiden Garcia (wrestling, La Cañada H.S.); Jaslene Massey (track/volleyball, Aliso Niguel H.S.); Andrea Mata Alejo (basketball/volleyball, Luis Valdez Leadership Academy); Rafiq Randall Jr. (football/track, Steele Canyon H.S.); and Carter Upton (basketball, Agoura H.S.).

Gracianna DeFina (Justin Siena High School)

Diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at age 7, Gracianna battled anxiety, embarrassment, and fear of judgment before learning to embrace her condition. Inspired by her resilient parents -- a father who survived two double-lung transplants and a mother born with one arm -- she learned early what resilience truly looks like. Though often overwhelmed by the uncontrollable tics caused by Tourette’s, she channeled pressure into strength and now shares her experiences while advocating for athlete mental health as a Hidden Opponent Campus Captain. A four-year varsity volleyball player, she has earned All-League honors and plans to continue her volleyball career in college while pursuing a degree in psychology.

Jasiel Estrada (Live Oak High School)

Jasiel struggled silently with anxiety and perfectionism. A child of immigrants, he put undue pressure on himself to excel, culminating in a panic attack when his A in AP English dropped to a B+. The turning point came when he became a mental health intern in the school’s counseling department, where he began journaling and openly sharing his experience with other students. Tennis became a grounding outlet, teaching him resilience, discipline, and confidence – tools that continues to support his mental health journey.

Destiny Finley (San Lorenzo High School)

Destiny’s resilience was tested by the loss of her uncle in 2023 and the sudden death of her father in early 2024. Grief led to isolation, self-doubt and emotional exhaustion. She admits she stopped praying, took a break from working out and drifted through days that all felt the same. Basketball became her refuge and path back to stability, helping her process pain and rediscover purpose. A varsity captain, she earned MVP, All-Tournament and academic honors. She now plans to play college basketball while uplifting others through her strength and perseverance.

Julian Lara (Orosi High School)

Julian’s life changed instantly during the summer of 2024 after the drowning of a teammate and then a few months later with the death of six family members, including his grandmother, aunts, and cousins. Overwhelmed by grief, he shut down and withdrew emotionally until a school nurse connected him to counseling. He believes that counseling saved him and gave him the strength to keep going. Soccer also anchored him, teaching him resilience, leadership and tenacity.

Janie Trottier (California High School)

Janie balanced flag football and basketball with caring for her father during his battle with brain and lung cancer. The emotional strain led to anxiety and an eating disorder, forcing her to confront her mental health. Counseling became essential; with support, she learned to prioritize her health, process grief, and regain control over her mental health and well-being. She also found strength in her coaches and teammates, whose encouragement helped her face each practice and game while navigating profound personal loss.

Nathan Woods (Crawford High School)

After years of financial hardship resulted in eviction from their home in 2024, Nathan and his family were forced to live in his mother’s car. Embarrassed and withdrawn, he battled exhaustion, hunger, and anxiety while trying to keep up in school. He struggled silently until he learned about an after-school tutoring program that also provides meals, stability, and support. With that foundation, coupled with the support of his cross-country teammates, Nathan began to rebuild focus, seek help and regain confidence.

Why It Matters

CalHOPE aligns with Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order addressing the alarming rise in suicides and disconnection among young men and boys. This statewide effort aims to reduce stigma, expand access to mental health resources, and create pathways to education and mentorship.

Five-time NBA All-Star and former UCLA Bruins basketball legend Kevin Love, a leading voice in mental health advocacy, champions the program:

“Everyone is going through something we can’t see. Opening up taught me that none of us are truly alone,” Love says. “That’s why I’m proud to support CalHOPE – it shows young people that true courage comes from sharing your story.”

Apply Today

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, with a final deadline of May 1. Students are encouraged to apply early for all monthly award cycles.