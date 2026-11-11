Türkiye Ushers in a New Era for Global Climate Action with Its COP31 Presidency

The presidential gavel has passed from Brazil to Türkiye. As COP31 opens in Antalya, Ankara takes charge of a conference where governments must reconcile competing economic priorities while making progress on commitments made at earlier climate summits. Dialogue, consensus and action were central to the opening remarks of Murat Kurum, Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change and COP31 President. His ambition is to make Antalya an “Implementation COP”, where agreements begin to translate into results beyond the negotiating rooms.

His appeal comes amid geopolitical rivalries and growing disagreements over the costs of the energy transition. While advanced economies are accelerating investment in clean energy, many developing countries face high borrowing costs and limited access to finance. Concerns over energy security and industrial competitiveness further complicate national priorities. Disputes over access to technology and responsibility for climate-related losses add to the divide. Behind these pressures lies a central question: how should the economic burden of the transition be shared?

Türkiye is seeking to bring those competing priorities closer together. Its presidency places particular emphasis on bridging the divide between developed and developing countries, connecting those with access to capital and technology to countries where the need is greatest.

The structure of the Antalya presidency emerged from an unusual diplomatic compromise. Following competition between Türkiye and Australia to host COP31, the two countries agreed to divide responsibilities. Türkiye holds the presidency and leads an Action Agenda focused on finance, technology and voluntary partnerships. Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, is President of Negotiations, with responsibility for steering the formal talks between governments. The agreement also gives Pacific nations a route to bring their concerns into the process. The arrangement offers an early example of the consensus Kurum hopes to encourage.

The cost of uncertainty

Kurum described trust as a form of climate infrastructure. Its economic significance is evident in investment decisions: uncertain policies, unreliable commitments and delayed finance can raise borrowing costs and discourage projects before they begin. Delaying investment carries its own price, particularly for vulnerable countries facing increasingly costly climate-related disasters.

At COP29 in Baku, countries agreed to a goal of mobilising at least $300 billion a year in climate finance for developing countries by 2035, alongside a call to scale up total public and private finance to at least $1.3 trillion annually. For developing countries, borrowing costs, repayment terms and access to funding can be as important as the headline figures.

Limited institutional capacity and difficulties meeting investors’ technical requirements can also prevent otherwise viable renewable energy and climate adaptation projects from securing funding. Türkiye’s Climate Implementation Bridge is designed to address this gap between national climate plans and projects ready for investment. It aims to help countries develop bankable project pipelines and connect them with financing institutions.

Ethiopia, Fiji, Indonesia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have been identified as the first five pilot countries. Better project preparation can improve access to capital, although affordable lending will still depend on the resources and terms offered by financial institutions.

The power behind the pledge

One of the COP31 Presidency’s flagship initiatives is the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge, championed by Türkiye. Its aim is to increase electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, encouraging wider use of electric technologies in transport, industry and buildings.

An analysis prepared by the International Energy Agency at the request of Türkiye and Australia found that, at energy prices prevailing before the 2026 supply shock, existing technologies could cost-effectively raise that share to 33 per cent by 2035. Reaching 35 per cent will require further investment in electricity grids, storage capacity and affordable electric technologies. The emissions benefits will also depend on how quickly cleaner electricity generation expands.

The initiative sits within a wider agenda covering resource efficiency and the circular economy. Kurum also highlighted the Zero Waste movement, launched under the leadership of Emine Erdoğan, as an example of bringing environmental responsibility into everyday life.

The legacy of Antalya

Kurum’s vision of implementation extends beyond investment figures and energy targets. In his opening address, he argued that the value of climate decisions should be measured by their effect on people’s lives, whether in a farmer’s field, a city’s infrastructure or a family’s energy bills.

He also invoked imece, the Turkish tradition of collective effort and shared responsibility, drawing a connection with the spirit of mutirão championed by Brazil at COP30.

The presidential gavel will pass to another country at the next climate summit. Türkiye’s ambition is to leave Antalya with more than diplomatic agreements: stronger pathways to climate finance, broader international support for electrification and practical progress for communities facing climate risks. The initiatives launched under its presidency could help carry that ambition well beyond COP31.

