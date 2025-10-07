Clean, Style and Breathe Easy with These Five Advanced Products from Dreame

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Special Promotional Pricing this Fall from Oct 7 - 12 on Select Dreame Products

This fall, you can “live the Dreame” in your home, on the go and even abroad. Dreame, which produces products from vacuum cleaners to air purifiers, is offering amazing values on some of their top-selling products. Read on to see what consumers are selecting and how to get the best values on these top-sellers.

The Dreame H15 Pro Heat: Redefining Clean with the Power of Heat

The Dreame H15 Pro Heat combines a hot-water mop and a powerful vacuum into one intelligent device. It cuts through the toughest wet and dry messes using 185° heat, cleans itself with boiling water, and uses an AI-powered robotic arm to leave no corner untouched. It’s the ultimate upgrade for a truly effortless, sanitized clean on all your hard floors.

The H15 Pro features:

Next-Level Cleaning with Heat: The H15 Pro Heat’s ThermoRinse™ technology uses sustained 185° hot water to dissolve stubborn grime and sanitize floors, delivering a far deeper clean than traditional mops or vacuums.

Fully Automated Self-Cleaning: Forget manual maintenance; just place the H15 Pro Heat on its base, and it will wash its brush with boiling water and then completely dry itself. It stays fresh, clean and ready to go – all on its own.

Perfect Edges, Flawless Finish: The smart AI Robotic Arm extends to clean right up to baseboards and deep into corners, eliminating common dead zones. The result is a streak-free, wall-to-wall clean with every use.

Price: The typical MSRP is $899.99, but from Oct 6-8, get the H15 Pro heat for $599.99 – that’s 33% off.

The H12 PRO: A Top Consumer Pick and a Great Value

The Dreame H12 Pro is a smart, powerful wet/dry vacuum that makes floor cleaning effortless. It features hot air self-drying in just one hour, edge-to-edge cleaning with a dual-edged brush, and smart sensors that adjust suction based on mess levels. With up to 35 minutes of run time and a 30-plus-oz clean water tank, it can clean up to 2,150 square feet in one go. A built-in brush scraper helps prevent hair tangles, keeping maintenance minimal.

The H12 Pro boasts:

Hot Air Drying Technology. Set the Dreame H12 Pro in its base and then press the button to start the self-cleaning process. The brush is dried by hot air in about an hour without any additional work from you.

Edge-to-Edge Cleaning. With an enhanced dual-edged cleaning brush, Dreame H12 PRO specializes in dealing with hard-to-reach areas and cleaning close to baseboards and deep into corners.

Smart Mess Detection. With the help of a sophisticated sensor, the H12 optimizes power usage, cleaning performance and noise levels by adjusting suction in response to the amount of mess it detects. Clean intelligently to get rid of spills, hair, debris, dirt and dust.



Price: While the typical MSRP is $449.99, you can purchase the Dreame H12 PRO between Oct 6-8 at $254.99 – 43% off.

Achieve the Perfect Hairstyle with ‘AirStyle’ – The Dreame AirStyle Pro

Engineered to empower users with versatile styling capabilities, and bring effortless glam to any hairstyle, the Dreame AirStyle Pro features seven interchangeable attachments that dry, smooth, curl, volumize and define hair – catering to a range of hair types and styling preferences. Utilizing high-speed JetAirflow™ Technology with a powerful 110,000 RPM motor, the AirStyle Pro efficiently styles hair without excessive heat, a crucial benefit for preserving hair health and significantly reducing frizz. The combination of high-speed airflow and high-density air outlets delivers consistent, powerful airflow that gently shapes each strand for polished, long-lasting results.

Key features of the Dreame AirStyle Pro include:

Seven Interchangeable Attachments: Providing customizable options for various hairstyles, from bouncy curls to sleek, straight looks, offering the flexibility to create a wide range of styles based on user needs and preferences.

JetAirflow™ Technology with Frizz Reduction: The combination of high-speed airflow and high-density air outlets delivers consistent, powerful output that gently shapes hair while minimizing frizz for smooth, polished styles that last.

Intelligent Heat Control: An advanced temperature monitoring system that operates 300 times per second effectively prevents overheating. With three customizable temperature settings, users can optimize styling and drying to meet their needs.

Effortless Styling: The snap-on design allows for quick attachment changes, and the one-press cold shot quickly sets and locks in curls for long-lasting results. The 360° anti-tangle cord also ensures smooth styling without interruption.

Price: The Dreame AirStyle Pro retails for $399.99, from Oct 7-8 promotional pricing is $269.99

Portable & Professional Power In Your Pocket

The Pocket Pro , a portable, professional-grade hair dryer that’s lightweight and foldable with multiple attachments. This micro-sized hair dryer still provides the power of a standard-sized unit with a high-speed motor and fast blow-dry capabilities, intelligent NTC temperature control, five modes and two airflow settings. It’s also SmartVolt™ global voltage compatible.

The key features of the Pocket Pro include:

Compact, lightweight and foldable: The Pocket Pro is perfect to stick in a suitcase for travel.

Dual voltage compatibility : The Pocket Pro can utilize different voltages (120 or 240v) so you can use it regardless of where you go.

Blazing-fast drying: Features a 110,000 RPM motor for efficient and quick drying on the go.

Pro-grade attachments: For any look you want to achieve, the Pocket Pro has you covered with an array of styling attachments.

Price: The Pocket Pro retails for $159.99, but during the Oct 7-8 promotion, get it for $109.99 .

Breathe Easy Anywhere with the AirPursue PM20

The AirPursue PM20 provides pristine air quality without constant manual adjustments through advanced radar technology with precision sensors to create a truly personalized air purification experience. Use it in any room to make air healthier to breathe and eliminate 14 air pollutants and nine types of bacteria and viruses – perfect for your kids, pets or yourself.

The key features of the AirPursue PM20 include:

Human Tracking by Radar Technology: The Enviro Detect Tech automatically senses your presence, adjusting airflow within a 16-foot range and 120-degree coverage. Wherever you move, clean air follows to keep you comfortable and protected.

Dualflow Modulation: With Dualflow Modulation, the PM20 covers up to 1,883 square feet. It also works as a circulating fan and space heater, which keeps your space comfortable year-round.

Advanced Filtration and Elimination System: A 4-layer filtration system removes allergens, pollutants and bacteria, helping prevent respiratory issues and easing allergy symptoms.

Precision Detection with Seven Sensors: Seven precision sensors monitor your air in real time, with the LCD display showing levels of allergens, VOCs, and more so you always know the air you are breathing is safe.

Smart Control and Connectivity: Choose from three operating modes, control remotely with the Dreamehome App, or use built-in voice assistance for hands-free convenience.