Spring Refresh: Save on Five Dreame Cleaning and Styling Favorites

Special Promotional Pricing this Spring from March 25-31 on Select Dreame Products

The fresh breezes of Spring signal the perfect time to reset the routines and tools that keep a home running smoothly. Dreame’s March Spring Refresh promotion puts several of the brand’s standout cleaning and styling products on sale. The featured lineup focuses on strong performance and smart design, whether the goal is tackling hidden dust under furniture, keeping up with pet hair or cutting down styling time before a trip.

(Dreame)

The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete: A Flagship Robot Vacuum Built to Reach More

The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete is Dreame’s slimmest flagship robot vacuum-mop combo yet, pairing a 3.13-inch profile with 35,000Pa suction and an upgraded anti-tangle brush system. It is built to get farther under beds and sofas than bulkier models, while also giving shoppers the kind of high-powered pickup and edge cleaning that can make everyday floor care feel far less hands-on.

The X60 Max Ultra Complete features:

Obstacle detection: Dual AI cameras and proactive illumination help the vacuum spot objects more precisely and move through the home with a little more confidence.

Dual AI cameras and proactive illumination help the vacuum spot objects more precisely and move through the home with a little more confidence. Deep mopping action: Dual omni-scrub mop pads press and spin to help lift stuck-on messes and grime from uneven hard floors.

Dual omni-scrub mop pads press and spin to help lift stuck-on messes and grime from uneven hard floors. 10-in-1 dock: The multifunctional dock handles hot-water mop washing, hot-air drying and long-cycle dust disposal, which means less upkeep between cleans.

Pricing: The Dreame X60 Max Ultra Complete retails for $1,699.99, but it’s 21% off during the March 25-31 promotion, get it for $1,359.99.

(Dreame)

The Dreame L40 Ultra Gen 2: Powerful Everyday Cleaning with Elevated Ease

The Dreame L40 Ultra Gen 2 robot vacuum and mop is built for households that want strong everyday suction, mopping support and a little less maintenance built into the routine. With 25,000Pa suction, DuoScrub™ mopping and a PowerDock™ that takes care of several chores on its own, it is positioned as an easy upgrade for homes that want cleaner floors without more daily effort.

The L40 Ultra Gen 2 boasts:

Edge-reaching design: Its extendable side brush and mop are designed to reach deeper into corners, edges and tighter spaces where dust tends to collect.

Its extendable side brush and mop are designed to reach deeper into corners, edges and tighter spaces where dust tends to collect. Carpet care: Specialized carpet strategies and mop lifting help it adjust more thoughtfully across mixed surfaces.

Specialized carpet strategies and mop lifting help it adjust more thoughtfully across mixed surfaces. Long runtime: Up to 231 minutes of cleaning in vacuum-only quiet mode gives it the range to cover larger homes without stopping early.

Pricing: The Dreame L40 Ultra Gen 2 retails for $649.99, but during the March 25-31 promotion, get it for $399.99, a huge savings of 38%.

(Dreame)

The Aero Pro: A Slim Wet-Dry Vacuum for Modern Homes

The Aero Pro is designed as a slimmer, more nimble take on the wet-dry vacuum, combining an ultra-thin body, 25kPa suction and 2-in-1 vacuum-and-mop cleaning in one machine. For shoppers who want something that can tackle crumbs, spills and hidden dust without dragging out a bulkier floor cleaner, this one leans into ease of use as much as power.

The Aero Pro features:

Flat-lie profile: Its 3.88-inch body lies completely flat at 180 degrees, making it especially useful for cleaning beneath beds, sofas and consoles.

Its 3.88-inch body lies completely flat at 180 degrees, making it especially useful for cleaning beneath beds, sofas and consoles. TangleCut™ 2.0: The built-in system is designed to capture and cut hair before it wraps around the roller brush and turns into another cleanup job.

The built-in system is designed to capture and cut hair before it wraps around the roller brush and turns into another cleanup job. Fresh-water cleaning system: The roller rinses with clean water as it works, helping floors come away looking fresher with each pass.

Pricing: The Aero Pro retails for $449.99, but it’s marked down 20% during the March 25-31 promotion, get it for $359.99.

(Dreame)

The Dreame Z30: Cordless Power with Intelligent Cleaning Built In

The Dreame Z30 is a cordless vacuum built around strong suction, advanced filtration and long runtime, making it a practical option for shoppers who want powerful cleaning without being tethered to a cord. With 310AW suction, HEPA H14 filtration and up to 90 minutes of runtime, it is positioned as a more full-scale cordless solution for everyday mess, deep cleaning and pet hair alike.

Key features of the Dreame Z30 include:

Smart detection: The vacuum can sense dirt levels and adjust suction as it cleans, helping it respond to messier areas in real time.

CelesTect™ brushes: Switchable brush heads with built-in light technology help reveal dust in dim corners and harder-to-see areas.

Pet tools: A pet deshedding tool and motorized mini-brush help tackle loose fur on pets, upholstery and furniture.

Pricing: The Dreame Z30 retails for $499.99, but during the March 25-31 promotion, get it for $239.99, that’s 52% off.

(Dreame)

Portable, Powerful Styling with the Dreame Pocket Pro

The Dreame Pocket Pro Hair Dryer is built to combine travel-friendly size with fast, polished styling. Powered by a 110,000 RPM motor and Smart Heat Control, it delivers quick drying in a foldable body that is light enough to pack easily, while dual-voltage support makes it especially appealing for travelers who do not want to compromise on performance.

Key features of the Pocket Pro include:

Ionic care: Its negative-ion technology is designed to help cut down on frizz and add shine while being gentler on hair.

Fast airflow: Airflow up to 70m/s is engineered to dry hair quickly when time, space or patience is limited.

Magnetic attachments: Two snap-on nozzles make it easier to switch between smoothing, curls and added volume.

Pricing: The Pocket Pro retails for $159.99, but it’s 31% off during the March 25-31 promotion, get it for $109.99.