Slim Profile, Heavy Lifting: Meet the New Dreame Dreame Aero and Aero Pro for Seamless All-in-One Cleaning

Special Promotional Pricing this Spring from March 25-31 on Select Dreame Products

Family cleaning may be a great way to bond and teach responsibility, but there’s usually the still the same goal: find a faster, easier way to deal with the daily mess. Dreame’s newly launched Aero and Aero Pro are designed with that in mind, taking on wet and dry cleanup in a single pass while leaning into slimmer builds, lower-maintenance care and the kind of convenience that feels especially useful in busy, modern homes.

Both models are built around the same core idea, but at different price points, giving shoppers two ways to upgrade their floor-cleaning routine during the March 25-31 promotion.

(Dreame)

The Dreame Aero Pro: A Slimmer Wet-Dry Vacuum for Hard-to-Reach Messes

The Dreame Aero Pro is positioned as the stronger, more advanced of the two new launches, combining an ultra-thin 3.88-inch design with 25kPa suction and a tangle-free system built for modern homes. It is designed to handle both wet and dry messes in one pass, while also making it easier to clean under furniture and across tighter spaces that often get skipped in everyday routines.

The Aero Pro features:

Full-path hot self-cleaning: With the push of a button, the machine flushes itself with heated water and follows with hot-air drying to help cut down on moisture and odor.

With the push of a button, the machine flushes itself with heated water and follows with hot-air drying to help cut down on moisture and odor. Long runtime: Up to 60 minutes of cordless runtime gives it the range to tackle larger homes and longer cleaning sessions without stopping halfway.

Up to 60 minutes of cordless runtime gives it the range to tackle larger homes and longer cleaning sessions without stopping halfway. Lightweight handling: Its slim, flat-lie build is also designed to reduce hand and wrist fatigue, making it easier to maneuver around the house.

Pricing: The Aero Pro retails for $449.99, but during the March 25-31 promotion, get it at a 20% discount for $359.99.

(Dreame)

The Dreame Aero: The Same Core Concept at a Lower Price Point

The Dreame Aero brings the same all-in-one floor-cleaning concept to shoppers who want many of the same core benefits at a more accessible price. Like the Aero Pro, it is built to tackle wet and dry messes in a single pass, and it pairs a slim minimalist design with 25kPa suction and TangleCut™ 2.0 technology to keep maintenance feeling relatively low.

The Aero features:

One-press self-cleaning: The machine automatically flushes away debris with fresh water, helping keep maintenance simple between uses.

The machine automatically flushes away debris with fresh water, helping keep maintenance simple between uses. Compact runtime: Up to 35 minutes of runtime on a single charge gives it enough power for everyday cleaning sessions and smaller spaces.

Up to 35 minutes of runtime on a single charge gives it enough power for everyday cleaning sessions and smaller spaces. Beauty That Cleans: Dreame positions this model around a sleek, minimalist look that is meant to feel as polished as it is practical.

Pricing: The Aero retails for $299.99, but during the March 25-31 promotion it’s 20% off at $239.99 for Amazon members.

