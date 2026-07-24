Effortless Gliding Meets Intense Heat With the New Three-in-One Dreame Aero Ultra Steam

Some floor messes are easy to deal with. A quick pass takes care of crumbs in the kitchen or dust in the hallway and you move on. Others tend to stick around longer: dried-on splatters near the stove, muddy paw prints by the door and the kind of pet odor that seems to settle into the floor no matter how often you clean. Those are the messes Dreame is targeting with the Aero Ultra Steam, its newest wet dry vacuum mop and the most advanced model yet in the Aero line.

Dreame, who just introduced Cristiano Ronaldo as its new global ambassador, is also introducing a powerhouse of their own with the Aero Ultra Steam — a serious answer to deep-cleaning jobs around the house. The kicker here is the Tri-Force cleaning system, which combines 392°F steam, 194°F hot water and foaming detergent in one cordless machine. Instead of treating those as separate steps, the Aero Ultra Steam brings them together in a single device designed to go after thick grease, heavy stains and lingering pet odor with a significantly more force than a standard mop or wet dry vacuum.

The Aero Ultra Steam’s ThermoRinse™ feature deploys 194°F hot water to help break down sticky grease and residue. (Dreame)

The Dreame Aero Ultra Steam: A Flagship Cleaner Built for the Harder Jobs

With the new Aero Ultra Steam, the big story here is heat. Dreame’s SaunaClean™ system uses 392°F steam for chemical-free sanitization, while ThermoRinse™ deploys 194°F hot water to help break down sticky grease and residue. Add in the FoamWash function, which uses a floral-scented solution designed to neutralize 99% of pet odors, and the Aero Ultra Steam starts to read less like a simple mop substitute and more like a full floor-care system for homes that need stronger cleanup support.

The “deeper-clean” ability is paired with the same slim, low-reaching profile that helped define the Aero series in previous models. At 3.88 inches high, the Aero Ultra Steam lies flat to glide beneath beds, sofas and other low-clearance furniture where dust, hair and everyday grime tend to collect. An upgraded TangleCut™ 2.0 Resilient Scraper keeps the brush roller 100% tangle-free during operation — especially useful for homes with pets, long hair or both.

An automated dual-heat process is followed by a hot-air drying cycle that keeps the brush roller and filter fresh and odor-free. (Dreame)

Additional features and upgrades include:

Self-cleaning System: The Aero Ultra Steam cleans its own brush roller and internal pathways with high heat, then finishes with hot-air drying to help cut down on manual maintenance.



The Aero Ultra Steam cleans its own brush roller and internal pathways with high heat, then finishes with hot-air drying to help cut down on manual maintenance. Longer Runtime: In Eco mode, the battery delivers up to 100 minutes of cordless cleaning, with coverage of up to 7,534 square feet on a single charge.



In Eco mode, the battery delivers up to 100 minutes of cordless cleaning, with coverage of up to 7,534 square feet on a single charge. Increased Suction: For their latest model, suction has been raised from 28kPa to 30kPa, helping the machine maintain strong pickup whether it is upright or fully reclined.

Pricing: The Dreame Aero Ultra Steam retails for $799.99, but at launch, get it 30% off for $559.99 with promo code: AEROULSTELA.

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