Californians Are Saying Goodbye to Power Outages and High Energy Bills with Latest Battery Tech

New solar storage and whole-home power backup systems offer more power and simplicity for homeowners

Where were you the last time the power went out?

Outages can be more than an inconvenience. In our modern world, consistent power is essential to keep us connected to the world. Even vehicles increasingly require an electrical charge, so an extended outage can limit not just communications but also our way to get around.

In California, where these issues continually pop up, whether part of an overtaxed summer electrical grid or an increasingly common natural disaster, more people are turning to solar combined with whole-home batteries for energy independence.

Many of these systems, however, can be complicated for both customers and installers to set up and manage. EcoFlow , which made its name in easy-to-use portable power stations, wants to change that and is bringing this same philosophy to home batteries. Its goal is that customers don’t even remember the last time their neighborhood lost power.

To aid in this, EcoFlow recently launched its OCEAN Pro system and opened its residential headquarters office in Orange County to help support further product development and customers across the U.S. Designed for intuitive backup power and energy storage, this new solutionoffers more power, convenience and smart features for homeowners than ever before.

But what makes OCEAN Pro so different?

Since the disastrous wildfires of January 2025, it was clear that larger, smarter solutions would be needed for a California that is increasingly susceptible to energy disruptions, if not outright failures. As a solution, OCEAN Pro was newly developed by EcoFlow with energy-stressed states like California on top of mind, where the triple threat of electricity costs, increasingly extreme weather disruptions due to natural disasters and aging infrastructure is driving a constantly increased demand for energy independence.

Unlike conventional residential battery systems (or even a gas generator thrumming in the backyard), OCEAN Pro represents the first multi-source backup solution that automatically sorts and prioritizes energy from sources a home may have: solar panels, high-capacity batteries and even those traditional fuel generators – if absolutely necessary – to keep homes running smoothly through blackouts, storms, natural disasters and absurd peak-use billing rate hours.

Since many Southern California homeowners may already utilize one or more of these features, OCEAN Pro can be added as the home’s “brain” to work in conjunction with this infrastructure, using EcoFlow’s smart app-based technology.

Smart Savings, Smart Design

But while the “smartness” of OCEAN Pro may be the first thing that grabs headlines, that is just the beginning of its usefulness for SoCal. Homeowners can also save up to 18% on their electricity bills – no small number considering what energy costs tend to be during peak use – with the EcoFlow app’s real-time energy monitoring and AI-driven forecasting that helps anticipate weather, pricing and energy use.

OCEAN Pro can also seamlessly integrate with installed smart home devices – thermostats, EV chargers and home control apps – so the home’s energy system works in sync with the user’s lifestyle.

And, if you’re not utilizing all the power your home can produce (say those solar panels are working overtime during the summer), the system can operate in “grid-tied” mode, allowing homeowners to sell that excess energy back once energy needs are met and those backup batteries are fully charged. These benefits are furthered through participating in EcoFlow’s Virtual Power Plant network, which intelligently manages energy return based on real-time grid conditions and electricity prices.

Smart features aside, smart design is a factor as well. OCEAN Pro comes equipped with its weather-proof TriShield Protection System, enabling it to function during the aforementioned extreme weather, and includes a fire prevention module, flood resistance up to 2.6 feet and extensive waterproofing. That matches the highest industry standards, making OCEAN Pro the first to pass the critical UL 9540B safety certification for energy storage systems.

And, of interest to Southern California’s unique and beautiful homes (and their discerning homeowners), all of these robust features and capabilities are contained in a sleek and aesthetic design that works with and complements any home. OCEAN Pro is even available in three premium finishes, including aluminum, walnut wood and carbon fiber.

Powering Everything You Need

It’s smart and it’s beautiful, but how does it stack up against California’s energy demands? In a state perhaps most reliant on power (California handily leads the nation in EV registrations), a solid flow of electricity is imperative for many homeowners.

Luckily, the system is powerful. OCEAN Pro doesn’t just keep the lights on; it keeps large appliances running and electric vehicles charged, offering a lifeline to homeowners during disruptions. One backup battery provides 10kWh (that could keep a fridge running for a day), and the system is expandable up to 80kWh (which could keep a large home running seamlessly for multiple days).

And, with 24kW of continuous output, OCEAN Pro can support 100% of home appliances simultaneously, including up to two 5-ton HVAC systems, EV chargers, pool pumps and a refrigerator. Most importantly, OCEAN Pro can provide power to medical equipment and keep a car charged if a family needs it in an urgent manner.

If the grid goes down, OCEAN Pro switches to backup power in fractions of a second, so users are never left without power. The system represents EcoFlow’s most powerful and versatile home energy storage solution, giving homeowners more peace of mind and more control over their energy than ever. It even has an industry-best 15-year warranty.

No Stranger to the Energy Game

EcoFlow has already provided its innovative technology to over five million users in 140 markets worldwide. OCEAN Pro represents its next-generation, turbo-charged solution for homeowners. The system contains infinite backup power to combat energy challenges and maximize rooftop solar investments, while ensuring true preparedness regardless of an energy provider’s condition.

It’s not “off the grid.” It, in fact, creates a grid of its own.

“OCEAN Pro isn’t just backup power. It’s complete energy independence made simple,” said Jenny Zhang, EcoFlow’s president of North America residential energy business. “We’re excited to bring a powerful solution like OCEAN Pro to the U.S. market and give families a smarter, stronger and more reliable energy system built for the challenges they face today.”